WATCH: Future Razorback Darius Acuff puts on a clinic by dropping 22 points at JBC

Darius Acuff, the No. 9 recruit in the class of 2025 according to On3's Industry Rankings, will join the Arkansas Razorbacks next season, after he signed for John Calipari's side on July 26.

The 6-foot-1 point guard was also a part of the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic on April 12, where he showed his amazing ball handling and dribbling skills to create space from the defenders. Some of his highlights were uploaded on Instagram by the famous baskbetball page MADE Hoops on Sunday as Acuff took on top high school basketball prospects.

"Arkansas commit Darius Acuff got shifty at @jordanclassic dropping 22 PTS 😵‍💫🔥 @dariusacuff5 @jumpman23 @nickvairomade," the post's caption said.

Acuff, who played for Team Flight, scored the second-highest points in his team, recording 22 points on 10-for-24 shooting, including 2-for-11 from beyond the arc. He also grabbed a rebound, dished out two assists and stole the ball thrice in 25 minutes.

However, it was not enough as Team Air, led by the Duke Blue Devils signees Boozer twins, Baylor Bears signee Tounde Youssefou and Arizona Wildcats signee Brayden Burries, among others, sealed a 141-124 victory.

Acuff was helped by the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2025 and the BYU Cougars signee AJ Dybantsa, who had 25 points, nine rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes. The 6-foot-9 forward shot 10-for-19, including 28.5% on 3-pointers.

Furthermore, his future Arkansas teammate, Meleek Thomas, added 16 points, two rebounds, four assists and two steals in 17 minutes.

Acuff transferred to IMG Academy in 2023 and averaged 20.4 points and 5.5 assists. In his sophomore year, he led Cass Tech to a 27–1 record, securing their first Division 1 State Championship. He also earned the MaxPreps Michigan High School Basketball Player of the Year Award after putting up 21.4 ppg and 5.7 apg.

Darius Acuff's 12 points were not enough to lead his team to victory in the McDonald's All-American Game

The Detroit, Michigan native represented Team East in the McDonald's All-American Game on April 2. Darius Acuff scored 12 points on 4-for-14 shooting, including 1-for-8 from the 3-point line. He also went 3-for-4 from the charity stripe while grabbing a rebound and four assists in 12 minutes.

However, this was not enough as Team West, led by Kansas Jayhawks signee Darryn Peterson, USC Trojans commit Alijah Arenas and more, defeated them, 105-92.

Darius Acuff will be joined by Meleek Thomas and Isaiah Sealy next season with the Arkansas Razorbacks.

