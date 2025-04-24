WATCH: Future Trojan Alijah Arenas shows off his intense workout at USC Practice Facility

Alijah Arenas, son of the three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, is one of the only players who reclassified from the Class of 2026 to 2025 while retaining his five-star status. On3's Industry Rankings list the 6-foot-5 shooting guard as the nation's 12th-best player.

Arenas will be heading to the USC Trojans after committing to Eric Musselman's team on Jan. 30. In a YouTube video uploaded by the famous basketball page TheHoopsPill, Arenas was seen practicing at the USC Practice Facility, displaying impressive dribbling skills, hesitation moves as he worked on his post game and took some shots from deep:

"Future Trojan Alijah Arenas seen working out at the USC Practice Facility 👀🏀 Predict Alijah’s Freshman Senior Line ⬇️ Lottery Pick? Let us know 👇 @alijah0arenas Via @zachjb5," the post was captioned.

Alijah Arenas, who played for Chatsworth High School for three seasons, played 97 matches and averaged 30.9 points, 2.8 assists, 7.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals and one block per contest.

In his freshman year in 2022-23, Arenas scored 30.3 ppg, grabbed 9.0 rpg, dished out 2.0 apg, stole the ball 1.4 times and had 1.6 bpg in 27 games. His sophomore year was his best stat-wise season as the shooting guard averaged 33.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks in 35 matches.

Due to his reclassification, last season served as his senior year. The Chancellors finished the season with a 26-9 overall record and a 9-1 record in the California Los Angeles City Section West Valley Basketball League.

Furthermore, Arenas also led the Chancellors to the Regional Final round of the 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball Championships, but they fell short of the title after a 66-53 loss to Jesuit on March 15.

Laura Govan reacts to Alijah Arenas signing a deal with Adidas

Just like his father, Gilbert Arenas, the Trojans commit told TMZ that he would sign with the $44.45 billion shoe giant company Adidas (according to the Forbes 2024 Global 2000 list), last week.

The news was published by The Hoops Pill on Instagram on April 17:

"Alijah Arenas recently told TMZ Sports he will signing with Adidas just like his father, Gilbert Arenas ✍️🏀 @alijah0arenas @no.chill.gil @adidasbasketball (Via tmzsports)" the post was captioned:

His mother, Laura Govan, shared her reaction in the comments section:

Laura Govan reacts to Alijah Arenas signing a deal with Adidas

"That's My Baby," Laura Govan commented with a red heart emoji.

