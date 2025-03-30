WATCH: Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan spends exciting day in New York with kids Hamiley, Izela, Aloni & Alijah Arenas

Alijah Arenas is in New York City for Tuesday's McDonald's All-American Game, although he did not come alone. The No. 10-ranked overall recruit from the Class of 2025 arrived in the Big Apple with an entourage of his mom, Laura Govan, and his siblings, Hamili, Izela and Aloni, who will all be cheering for him at the big game.

Govan, a former reality star and the ex-partner of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, leads Alijah Arenas' entourage in New York City. She snapped a photo of all four of her kids as her eldest son was getting ready for the all-star game.

Laura Govan shares photo of son Alijah with siblings Izela Hamiley and Aloni. (Source: Instagram/lauramgovan)

"My Babies... @alijah0arenas @aloniarenas @hamileyarenas0 @izelaarenas," wrote Laura Goven in her Instagram Stories caption.

However, as the five-star USC commitment was busy with practice and other activities relating to the big game, Govan was out with her other kids exploring the "City That Never Sleeps," including a visit to the iconic Empire State Building, where she snapped photos with her kids and her parents, minus Alijah.

Laura Govan with family at the Empire State Building (Source: Instagram/lauramgovan)

This kind of trip has happened previously, but for eldest child Izela, who the family visited when she made her college debut for Louisville last November in Paris, France. Much like what she did for Alijah Arenas, Laura Govan also took her other kids and her parents to see her play.

As for Alijah, the Chatsworth star will be playing for the West in the McDonald's All-American Game. He will be teaming up with AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Koa Peat, Brayden Burries and many more.

In becoming a McDonald's All-American, Alijah Arenas did something his NBA All-Star dad was never able to do

Alijah Arenas' dad, Gilbert Arenas, became an NBA All-Star three times, is considered a legend at Arizona and led the Washington Wizards to several NBA playoff runs. He was also considered a Southern California legend in high school, but even though he was considered very good, he never made the McDonald's All-American Game.

This means that Alijah Arenas has already achieved something his dad could not in Gilbert's long basketball career. Also, unlike Gilbert, Alijah chose to go to USC instead of his father's alma mater, Arizona. So, the second Arenas child is already trying to make his own path in basketball.

