WATCH: Gilbert Arenas gets astonished by No. 1 sophomore Kaleena Smith in Adidas' latest commercial

Kaleena Smith may just be a sophomore, but the Ontario Christian star has proven to be one of the best high school players in the country. She has signed an NIL deal with Adidas and has appeared in a new commercial for the sports apparel brand alongside former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas.

In the new ad, Smith "showed" Arenas what Adidas' new V-notch design is, which was described as an "ergonomic" design. She proceeded to show the former Washington Wizard star her moves and surprise the former NBA star.

Kaleena Smith led Ontario Christian along with rising freshman stars Tatianna Griffin and Sydney Douglas to the CIF Southern Section Girls' Open Division title against Etiwanda on March 1. However, they fell to the same team during the semifinal of the CIF Open Division State Championship on March 11.

Kaleena Smith is the consensus No. 1 overall prospect from the Class of 2027. The 5-foot-5 point guard already has scholarship offers from various schools, including South Carolina and UCLA. As she is still a sophomore, it is not expected that she would decide where to go anytime soon.

Kaleena Smith's NIL deal with Adidas was historic

In November, Kaleena Smith agreed to a multiyear shoe deal with Adidas at 16. This made her the company's first women's basketball name, image and likeness (NIL) signee. WNBA legend Candace Parker, the brand's President of Adidas Women's Basketball, pushed for it.

"When I started in my role, I wanted to take an innovative approach in how we connect with the best players in the game and empower them in their pursuit of excellence on and off the court," the WNBA legend said.

"Signing Kaleena as our first high school NIL women's basketball athlete is a pivotal moment for us as we lead in championing women's sports and building greater access to and representation in the game that we all love." she added.

Parker noted that the sophomore was a "perfect fit" for the brand before revealing that this was a multiyear shoe deal.

