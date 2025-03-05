WATCH: Gilbert Arenas opens a present from Underdog Fantasy with his son Alijah Arenas 

Alijah Arenas, a USC commit, was seen in a video with his father and the three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, where he opened some suitcases from the New York- based company Underdog. The former NBA player took to Instagram to share a video showcasing the suitcase's contents.

Ad

Alijah Arenas also appeared in the starting of the video, smiling as his father opened the suitcase:

Ad

Trending

"One Day on @firsttake @underdogfantasy sending me Suitcases 🔥🔥🔥 🗣️Thank you guys 🙏🏿," Gilbert Arenas captioned the post.

"One day on First Take. Is this for football season? You know I gotta be Rams, baby. Oh, I hold this box up. The Brook brothers. Okay, now the underdog black skully. Oh, they gave me a ticker. Oh, from Glance. They gave me a little ticker, so I know the score right on the side," Gilbert Arenas was seen saying in the video as he inspected the items.

Ad

Underdog, the sports gaming and media company, announced a multi-year contract extension with former Memphis Grizzlies player, Gilbert Arenas' hit show Gil's Arena in January.

The show featured host/executive producer Josiah Johnson, former Sacramento Kings guard Rashad McCants, 2018 NBA Champ Nick Young, one-time NBA All-Star Kenyon Martin, three-time WNBA MVP Sheryl Swoopes, Mr. Basketball USA Brandon Jennings and WNBA champion Lexie Brown.

According to PR Newswire, Gil's Arena gathered more than 500 million views on YouTube, tens of millions of audio downloads and billions of impressions on social media. Gilbert Arenas commented on the partnership:

Ad

"Underdog built us a platform and more importantly created a real partnership to share our unfiltered takes with fans. We're building a one-of-a-kind basketball network here, and this is just the beginning – we have big plans for the future," said Arenas.

Gilbert Arenas on Alijah Arenas' college decision

Alijah Arenas ranks No. 12 nationally, fourth in the shooting guard position and third in California, according to On3's Industry Rankings. With offers from top programs, including UCLA, Arizona and Kentucky, among others, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard chose the Trojans on Jan. 30.

Ad

His father talked about Alijah's decision in an Instagram video, saying that Eric Musselman was a major reason why his son chose USC:

Ad

"No five-star wanted to go to USC until he (Enfield) got fired," Arenas said.

Alijah Arenas will be accompanied by four-star combo guard from Link Academy, Jerry Easter and four-star shooting guard from St. John Bosco, Elzie Harrington.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback