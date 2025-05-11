Watch: Houston signee Chris Cenac shows his dual playing style as he dominates at the Chris Brickley Invitational

Chris Cenac, the No. 6 prospect in the Class of 2025 (according to the On3 Industry Rankings), will play for the Houston Cougars under Kelvin Sampson next season. The 6-foot-10 center was also a part of the Chris Brickley Invitational High School All-American Game on Saturday.

Cenac showcased his two-way ability, displaying his dribbling, ball handling and shooting skills. Ball Game shared some highlights of Cenac from the game on Instagram on Sunday.

"#1 ranked Center @chriscenac1 has elite guard skills at 6’10 🔥 he was frying at the @brickleyinvitational @cbrickley603," Ball Game captioned.

Cenac was joined by other top prospects, including Arkansas Razorbacks signee Meleek Thomas, UConn Huskies signee Eric Reibe and Syracuse Orange signee Sadiq White Jr., among others.

The center played for Isidore Newman (Louisiana) before transferring to Link Academy (Missouri) last year. In his junior year in the 2022-23 season, Cenac played 27 games for Newman and averaged a double-double of 13.9 points and 10.2 rebounds, along with 1.7 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.

In the senior high school season, Cenac led the Lions to a 23-8 overall record and 5-3 in the Florida Section Nike Elite Basketball League, where they finished in seventh place. He recorded 12.1 ppg, 1.9 apg, 7.6 rpg, 1.1 spg and 1.4 bpg.

Why did Chris Cenac choose Houston?

Chris Cenac became Houston's highest-ranked recruit after he signed on Nov. 26. He chose the Cougars over the Kentucky Wildcats, LSU Tigers, Arkansas Razorbacks and Auburn Tigers, among others.

He talked to ESPN about his decision.

"I built a great relationship with Coach Sampson, Coach White and the rest of the staff. They have a plan to develop me, and I trust them," Cenac said on Nov. 27, via ESPN. "I know Coach Sampson is going to coach me hard. I want that and I need that. I am a coachable player. People see Coach Sampson only on the court — he has a good sense of humor, and he is really a funny guy."

Cenac will join five-star shooting guard Isiah Harwell, four-star point guard Kingston Flemings and three-star shooting guard Bryce Jackson next season.

