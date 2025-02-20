WATCH: Kansas signee Darryn Peterson drops 23-point performance against LeBron James' alma mater St. Vincent-St. Mary

Kansas signee and No. 3 recruit in the Class of 2025, Darryn Peterson, showcased his talent by dropping 23 points in Prolific Prep's last match. On Tuesday, he led the team to a 70-47 win against four-time NBA champion LeBron James' alma mater, St. Vincent-St. Mary Fighting Irish.

Peterson was a force on offense, proving unstoppable in the paint and effortlessly converting shots from the three-point line. The popular basketball page SLAM HS shared some of his highlights on Instagram:

"5⭐ Kansas commit Darryn Peterson dropped 23 in a homecoming game vs St. Vincent-St. Mary last night 🚨👀 @darrynp1 @who.likes.niko j_whorton441 @jaytwomedia," the post was captioned.

Peterson led Prolific Prep to a 25-5 overall record and an unbeaten 16-0 record in the Prep Schools Section Grind Session - Pacific Basketball League, securing the top spot ahead of AJ Dybantsa's Utah Prep and Dream City Christian.

They have won their last seven games, starting with a 69-52 win against Dream City Christian on Jan. 25. Since then, Prolific Prep has defeated Accelerated Prep, Mt. Zion Prep Academy, Utah Prep and St. Vincent-St. Mary.

Darryn Peterson discussed his high school career and expressed his gratitude to fans after his final game in a conversation with Yahoo Sports:

"It means a lot, you know, I am from here, born and raised, so we had to come back and put ourselves for the people that came out," said Peterson.

Peterson also talked about his game:

"I really just go out and try to win, but whatever comes with it, I'll tell you, but my main goal is just to win. I am a winner, you know, I can't win without my guys, so I bring them up to you."

He then discussed his relationship with his fans and how much it means to him:

"I love all my fans. I would say it means more because I'm used to not being known, you know, I wasn't never known so it's a blessing now that I get a little bit of recognition."

Why did Darryn Peterson choose Kansas?

The No. 3 recruit had plenty of options to choose from but ultimately signed for Bill Self's Jayhawks on Nov. 1. Darryn Peterson spoke to On3 about his decision, commending Self and the culture of the program:

"This was a very hard decision. Ultimately, it was the coaching of Bill Self and the culture of their program. My heart and gut were with Kansas. I will have the opportunity to play right away as a freshman, prepare for the draft and be dialed into winning. I won't look back or ahead. I will be dialed in when I am there."

Peterson will be accompanied by Samis Calderon at Kansas next season.

