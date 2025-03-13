Former NBA star Carmelo Anthony's ex and mother of Syracuse commit Kiyan Anthony has garnered a strong presence on social media, frequently sharing posts about their son. On Thursday, she shared a video of Kiyan dancing on her Instagram story.

Ad

WATCH: La La Anthony shares Syracuse commit son Kiyan Anthony's dancing in neutral outfit. (Image via Instagram @lala)

In the video, Kiyan is seen in a white outfit dancing to the popular Body Party song by Nola Bounce while walking inside the house, recording himself with his phone's front camera. Once inside, he sets the phone down to capture a full view and showcases a few smooth dance moves.

Ad

Trending

The video was originally posted by Kiyan on TikTok, where he has over 500k followers.

Ad

6-foot-5 shooting guard, Kiyan Anthony, is ranked No. 32 in the ESPN 2025 class rankings. He is making a name for himself in the world of basketball as he follows his father's foot steps. Nearing the end of his high school career, he is set to begin the next chapter at Syracuse, his father's alma mater.

Kiyan's mom, La La Anthony, who is an American TV personality and actress, has always been actively involved in his basketball career, as shown by her consistent sharing and engagement with posts about him on social media.

Ad

"It's books and ball": Former NBA star Carmelo Anthony on son Kiyan Anthony's focus as he prepares for college basketball

If there's anyone who is best suited to guide Kiyan Anthony through college basketball, it's his father, Carmelo Anthony, a former college national champion who enjoyed a successful 19-year NBA career. When speaking about what he envisions for Kiyan at the college level, Carmelo emphasizes the importance of staying focused on basketball without distractions:

"I just want him to get on campus, have a good year, develop, get better on the court. ... Now, it's about basketball. It's about developing, you don't have no time for anything else. It's books and ball. I think having him in that environment where he can just lock in and just focus. He's on campus, he understands that this is college basketball and what comes with that."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback