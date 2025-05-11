Watch: Louisville signee Mikel Brown Jr. takes home MVP award after dominating at Chris Berkley’s invitational

Louisville Cardinals signee Mikel Brown Jr. capped off a stellar high school career at DME Academy (Florida) last season. The No. 7 prospect in the Class of 2025 (according to the On3 Industry Rankings) was part of the prestigious McDonald's All-American on April 2.

Ad

The 6-foot-3 point guard also played in the Chris Brickley Invitational High School All-American Game on Saturday. He scored 29 points and won the MVP award. Ball Game shared the moment the NBA trainer handed him the award and some of his best highlights from the game.

Ad

Trending

"Mikel Brown Jr. shined @brickleyinvitational winning MVP after dropping 29 PTS 🪣⭐️ @mikel_brownjr @cbrickley603,'' Ball Game captioned on Sunday.

The game was held in Chicago and featured Arkansas Razorbacks signee Meleek Thomas, UConn Huskies signee Eric Reibe, Syracuse Orange signee Sadiq White Jr. and Houston Cougars signee Chris Cenac Jr., among others.

In his final year at DME Academy, Brown played seven games and averaged 29.6 points, 2.7 assists and 2.1 rebounds, while shooting 100% from the free throw line.

Ad

Brown, who is the No. 1 point guard in his class and the No. 2 prospect in Florida, has received plenty of offers from programs across the nation, including UFC, Alabama, Providence, Kentucky, Michigan and Texas, among others.

However, he signed with the Cardinals on Jan. 1. In a conversation with Big Red Louie, Brown talked about why he chose Louisville.

"Play style and just the environment, and what the type of environment I am going to be stepping into." Brown said on March 7. "Like I said, that energy, and positive energy that PK (Pat Kelsey) and his coaching staff brings is definitely a place that you want to be in and the people you want to surround yourself with."

Ad

Mikel Brown Jr. helps Team West to victory at McDonald's All-American Game

Mikel Brown Jr., along with AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson, led Team West to a 105-92 win against Team East at the McDonald's All-American Game on April 2.

Brown scored five points on 2-for-4 shooting and converted his only free throw. He also had two rebounds, five assists and one steal in 19 minutes.

He will be joined by Sananda Fru, an unranked power forward from Lowen Braunschweig, next season at Louisville.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More