WATCH: LSU signee ZaKiyah Johnson chooses between Flau'Jae Johnson, Hannah Hidalgo, and Paige Bueckers 

ZaKiyah Johnson, the LSU signee and the No. 7 player in the Class of 2025 (as per On3's Industry Rankings), had an excellent performance for the East Team at the McDonald's All-American Game on Tuesday evening. At the court, Johnson played the "Start, Bench and Cut" game.

The interviewer asked her to choose between the LSU Tigers guard and her future teammate Flau'jae Johnson, Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Hannah Hidalgo and UConn Huskies guard Paige Beuckers. The video was posted on Instagram by a page with the username "flaujae_1fanpage":

"ZaKiyah is going to choose Flau’jae everytime," the post was captioned.

"I'll start Flau'jae (Johnson), I'm benching Paige (Beuckers) and I'm cutting Hannah (Hidalgo)," Johnson said.

At the 2025 Girls McDonald's All American Game, ZaKiyah Johnson finished with 11 points, four rebounds and one assist. Furthermore, she led the Sacred Heart Valkyries to a 36-3 overall and a 3-0 record in the Kentucky Section District 27 Basketball League, where they sit above Seneca, Atherton and Highlands Latin.

She also led them to the 2025 KHSAA High School Girls Basketball Playoff Brackets (Kentucky) State Title. They faced Johnson Central in the first round on Mar. 12 and defeated them by a 71-25 scoreline. They sealed a 78-61 win against Cooper in the quarterfinals on Mar. 14.

In the semifinals against Danville Christian Academy, they won by a 60-44 scoreline on Mar. 15 before lifting the championship against George Rogers Clark on Mar. 15. After the finals win, Johnson was hyped and had a message that she delivered while talking to the camera in a post uploaded by famous basketball page Ballislife Women's Basketball:

"This is my State, I never lost in here and this is my sh*t," ZaKiyah Johnson said to the camera.

"🚨Did someone say 5-Peat? 👀 Zakiyah Johnson went crazy during the playoffs and wins ANOTHER State Championship! 🔥🔥" the post was captioned.

ZaKiyah Johnson selected to play in the Jordan Brand Classic before she heads to LSU

ZaKiyah Johnson, who is ranked at the fourth spot in the shooting guard position and first in Kentucky, was selected to play in the prestigious Jordan Brand Classic along with some other top prospects.

These include No. 1 recruit and Oklahoma Sooners commit Aaliyah Chavez, USC Trojans signee Divine Bourrage and more.

The tournament tips off on Apr. 18 in the CareFirst Arena in Washington, DC. She will also be joined by her future LSU teammates Grace Knox, Bella Hines and Divine Bourrage.

