 WATCH: Matt Barnes’ sons Isaiah and Carter Barnes impressed with their performance against Tyran Stokes’ Notre Dame 

Isaiah and Carter, sons of 2017 NBA Champ Matt Barnes, were the silver lining in Crespi's loss against Tyran Stokes' Notre Dame. Although the Celts lost the game 71–54, the Barnes twins put on a show for the audience.

Stokes finished the game with a double-double: 27 points and 12 rebounds. On Friday on Instagram, Ballislife uploaded highlights of the twins converting tough shots even while being defended by the 6-foot-9 small forward.

"The Barnes Brothers were gettin to it in their matchup against Notre Dame last night," the post's caption read.

However, the loss ended Crespi's two-game winning streak against Chaminade and Loyola, reducing their record to 18-7. The team will now face Bishop Alemany on Saturday.

Matt Barnes' sons have been essential to Crespi's campaign. Isaiah Barnes leads the stats in assists per game (3.0), ranks at the second spot in points per game (13.7), rebounds per game (6.2), steals per game (2.0), FT% (73.0%) and 3-point FG% (40.0%). He ranks third in the team in FG% (48%).

Meanwhile, Carter Barnes leads the school in FT% (77%) and ranks at the second spot in bpg (0.5) and total assists (65). Furthermore, he has the third-highest ppg (12.5), rpg (3.8), apg (2.6) and spg (1.6).

Isaiah Barnes has played 54 matches for Crespi in two seasons and averaged 10.7 ppg, 2.0 apg, 4.1 rpg, 1.6 steals and 0.1 bpg. This season, the 6-foot-3 sophomore has played 23 matches, averaging 13.7 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 3.0 apg, 2.0 spg and 0.1 bpg.

On the other hand, Carter Barnes has played 56 games in two seasons and averaged 9.6 ppg, 1.8 apg, 2.4 rpg, 1.4 spg and 0.3 bpg. The 6-foot-2 combo guard played 25 matches this season, averaging 12.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.6 apg, 1.6 spg and 0.5 bpg.

Matt Barnes' sons react to Alijah Arenas' commitment

Alijah Arenas committed to Eric Musselman's side on Wednesday. The Barnes twins took to Instagram to share a one-word reaction to the news:

"Yessssirrrr"

Matt Barnes' sons react to Alijah Arenas' commitment (Image: IG/thebarnesboys)

Arenas, who reclassified from the Class of 2026 made his decision after considering offers from UCLA, Arizona, Kentucky and more. Furthermore, he also visited USC, Arizona and UCLA unofficially.

The Barnes twins belong to the Class of 2027 and have two years before they decide on college basketball.

