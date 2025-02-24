WATCH: McDonald's All-American Aaliyah Crump and teammate Saniyah Hall lead Montverde to win after trailing at halftime

McDonald's All-American Aaliyah Crump and teammate Saniyah Hall led the Montverde Academy Eagles to a sensational comeback against ACF on Saturday. Crump and Saniyah delivered 18 and 14 points, respectively, powering Montverde to a 67-38 victory.

On Sunday, Ball is Life WBB shared a highlight on Instagram showcasing the two players in action. The clip captured them dribbling past defenders, working smoothly together as well as with other teammates and sinking buckets.

The Eagles started the game slowly, trailing throughout the first half, which ended with a 29-17 score. However, they dominated the second half, outscoring ACF 50-9. Apart from Crump and Saniyah, 6-foot-1 senior Holland Harris also contributed 15 points.

Montverde (24-1) is on a 17-game winning streak. It will try to close out the season with a win when it faces DME Academy on Tuesday.

Both Aaliyah Crump and Hall have been crucial to the Eagles this season. Crump averages 11.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists, while Hall averages 20.3 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 3.6 apg and 2.6 spg.

Texas Longhorns signee Aaliyah Crump named McDonald's All-American, becomes seventh McDonald's All-American recruit for Vic Schaefer

Five-star Texas Longhorns signee Aaliyah Crump has been named to the 2025 McDonald's All-American roster. She is the seventh McDonald's All-American recruited by Texas coach Vic Schaefer and the 30th in program history.

"Aaliyah is someone we identified several years ago as a young lady who would continue to develop into an elite basketball player and someone who could be an incredible student-athlete here at The University of Texas," Schaefer said. "She is already a state champion, a USA Basketball gold medalist, and I believe the best is yet to come."

Crump will be competing on the East team alongside LSU commit Zakiyah Johnson, Mia Pauldo, Leah Macy and other top-ranked seniors. The event is scheduled to take place on April 1 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

