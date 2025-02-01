WATCH: McDonald's All-American Shon Abaev makes his Montverde Invitational debut with a 17-point performance

Four-star McDonald's All-American Shon Abaev made a strong debut at the Montverde Invitational on Thursday, Jan. 30, delivering 17 points, five rebounds, five assists, and three steals to lead Calvary Christian Academy to a 58-49 win over AZ Compass Prep.

In a post shared by the Instagram page "league.ready" on Friday, fans got a glimpse of Shon Abaev's performance in that game. He was seen picking up passes and finishing them off with emphatic dunks, dribbling through opponents, combining well with teammates, and sinking bucket after bucket, including three-pointers.

Watch his highlights below:

Trending

The game started on a good note for the Eagles, as they edged AZ Compass Prep by 17 points in the first half. The Dragons only managed to score three points in the second quarter. However, they found their rhythm in the third quarter, scoring 21 points to shorten the 17-point deficit by ten.

AZ Compass Prep opened with a quick basket, reducing the deficit to just four points. However, the Eagles responded with an 11-point run before AZ Compass Prep could score again. Despite their late push, they couldn't catch up, and Calvary Christian held on for the win.

Apart from Shon Abaev, key contributions also came from 6-foot-7 junior Sam Hallas, who contributed 17 points and six rebounds, and sophomore point guard Cayden Daughtry, who finished the game with 12 points, four rebounds, and eight assists.

Cincinnati Signee Shon Abaev Named to McDonald's All-American Team: Becomes Cincinnati First in Over a Decade

Four-star Cincinnati signee Shon Abaev has been named to the 2025 McDonald's All-American Games roster, joining the boys' East team alongside top prospects like Cameron Boozer, Darius Acuff, and Cayden Boozer. With Shon Abaev's selection, the Cincinnati Bearcats now have a McDonald's All-American signee for the first time since 2009.

The McDonald's All-American Games are scheduled to take place on April 1, at the Barclays Center. In total, 24 girls and 24 boys were selected for the games from 722 nominees.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback