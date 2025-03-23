  • home icon
  WATCH: Montverde's Saniyah Hall wows Breanna Stewart as she becomes MVP at the WNBA star's basketball camp

WATCH: Montverde's Saniyah Hall wows Breanna Stewart as she becomes MVP at the WNBA star's basketball camp

By Nishant
Modified Mar 23, 2025 19:20 GMT
High School Girls Basketball Star Saniyah Hall via Instagram
Saniyah Hall, a standout guard from Montverde Academy, captivated WNBA star Breanna Stewart at the inaugural Stewie 30 Elite Camp, winning the event's MVP title. The camp, held Thursday through Saturday in Brooklyn, brought together 30 of the nation's top high school talents from the classes of 2025 and 2026.

Overtime Select’s Instagram post shared Hall’s pictures from the camp with the caption:

“Saniyah Hall is Stewie’s MVP.”

The post also shared clips from inside the camp showing her scoring and on offense. Another clip showed Breanna Stewart acknowledging Hall and expressing gratitude.

Hall's exceptional performance throughout the camp made her stand out among her peers. Her footwork, offensive prowess and scoring ability were at another level.

Premier Basketball Court’s 2024 Stewie 30 Elite Camp report wrote about Saniyah Hall:

“A pro’s build and skills are packaged to match .. . has a natural feel for the game and is comfortable all over the floor; Footwork is excellent and can score it with the best of them. ... Will grow to be elite on both ends of the floor as she locks into the details. Talented, very good now, and has upside – dangerous.”
The Stewie 30 Elite Camp was hosted by Stewart, a two-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist. It offered participants on-court training sessions and off-court workshops. Stewart's mission was to convene top high school players for a comprehensive experience aimed at skill development and personal growth.

"Thank you to my first Stewie 30 Elite class for making this such a memorable experience," Stewart said. "I hope that you left with a new perspective and motivation to continue to get better."
Top young athletes like Hall continue to display their talent and learn through camps, which give them a platform to rise.

Saniyah Hall shines as Montverde Academy dominates The Newman School

Saniyah Hall is the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2026.

On March 8, she led her team to an 89-57 victory over The Newman School. The 6-foot-2 junior guard scored 21 points and five rebounds.

Hall averaged 20.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season, helping her team maintain the No. 1 national rank.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
