WATCH: Nick Womack’s 17-point performance propels Wharton to regional semi-finals

Class of 2025 senior Nick Womack led the Wharton Wildcats to a tight 38-35 win against Palmetto Tigers on Wednesday. Womack scored almost half of his team's points, finishing the game with 17 points to qualify for the regional semi-finals of the 2025 FHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament.

In the highlights uploaded by Issa Bucket Productions, Womack displayed tough dribbling skills, with no defender seemingly able to catch up to him. He also showed his scoring prowess from mid-range and was able to get through traffic to finish difficult layups. He also had some nice assists and contributed on the boards as well:

"Nick Womack ( @iamnickk9 ) WAS NOT WITH THE GAMES TODAY 😠 | Dropped 17 To Lead Wharton To The Regional Semi-Finals 🔥," the post was captioned.

Nick Womack leads the Wildcats in assists per game, ranks second in points, rebounds, FT% and steals, and is third in blocks and FG%. He has played 101 games in four seasons and is averaging 10.0 points, 3.7 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per contest.

This season, the 5-foot-9 combo guard is averaging 13.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 5.4 apg, 1.5 spg and 0.2 bpg in 27 matches. During his freshman year, Womack averaged 7.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game in 28 games.

He only played 20 games in his sophomore year, averaging 4.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 block.

His best season came in his junior year, when he averaged 13.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks in 22.1 minutes per game in 26 matches.

Nick Womack's Wharton Wildcats in shaky form

With their victory over the Tigers, the Wildcats will now face Wiregrass Ranch (20-7) on Monday for a chance to reach the regional finals. In the regular season, Womack led the Wildcats to a 22-6 overall record.

However, their recent form has been shaky, with the Wildcats winning three of their last five matches against Newsome, Sunlake and Palmetto. The two losses came against Blake on Jan. 31 and Wiregrass Ranch on Feb. 7.

While Womack is now in his senior year, there is no information available about his collegiate career.

