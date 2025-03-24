WATCH: No. 1 AJ Dybantsa erupts for 36 points in potential farewell game with Utah Prep

No. 1-ranked prospect AJ Dybantsa might have just played his last game for Utah Prep following the team's narrow 64-61 loss to Fort Erie in the semifinal round of the Grind session championship.

The five-star BYU signee delivered 36 points, 13 rebounds and two steals, which unfortunately wasn't enough to get Utah Prep through.

On Sunday, SportsCenter Next shared a post highlighting AJ's performance in the game, featuring his shooting, scoring, seamless dribbling and play with teammates.

Fellow BYU signee Xavion Staton also contributed 10 points, three rebounds and two blocks.

On the other end of the court, 6-foot-2 guard Chris Kumu, who was crowned player of the game, led Fort Erie with 19 points, two rebounds and two assists. Four-star prospect Tristan Beckford also contributed 15 points, 10 rebounds and two assists to the victory.

Fort Erie also defeated Utah Prep earlier in the season at the Toronto Grind Session. The game ended in a narrow 72-70 scoreline.

AJ Dybantsa is now set to take on college basketball with BYU next season. However, before then, he has one more stop to make at the McDonald's All-American Game on April 1.

"I'm trying to be a three-time gold medalist before I even start college": Five-star prospect AJ Dybantsa dreams of gold at the Switzerland U-19 FIBA World Cup

Five-star BYU signee AJ Dybantsa is already a two-time gold medalist, winning that medal with the United States Under-16 and Under-17 teams. He was part of the team that won the FIBA America U-16 championship in 2023 and the FIBA U-17 World Cup in 2024.

With the FIBA U19 World Cup coming up in June, the No. 1-ranked prospect is already dreaming of adding a third gold medal to his collection even before he goes to college. Speaking in a press conference after the Grind Session world championship, the 6-foot-9 forward said:

"I'm trying to be a three-time gold medalist before I even start college. Imma be at BYU a couple of months before then, so I'll try to prepare my body."

The Switzerland U19 FIBA World Cup is scheduled to run from June 28 to July 6 2025.

