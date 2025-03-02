WATCH: No. 1 QB Jared Curtis shows off his shiny new Corvette

Jared Curtis, a five-star quarterback from the class of 2026, is one of the most heavily recruited prospects in the country, with offers from more than 35 programs. However, the quarterback has trimmed his list to two schools: Georgia and Oregon.

Both schools have been consistent in their recruitment of the talented quarterback. Curtis hasn't decided yet, but his recent purchase has generated much interest among CFB fans.

On3 Recruits' shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) of Curtis' new Chevrolet Corvette. The quarterback initially shared the video on his Instagram story, and the recruiting website's Twitter account picked it up. The red color especially piqued the interest of the Georgia Bulldogs' fanbase, as the program usually uses a red jersey.

Curtis' recruitment has already created a lot of buzz, and his shiny new car might add to that. The five-star quarterback is ranked No. 5 in the country and is the best player at his position in the class of 2026, per On3. He is also the best overall recruit from the state of Tennessee.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart visits Jared Curtis

The five-star quarterback from Nashville, Tennessee, Jared Curtis, pledged his allegiance to the Georgia Bulldogs in March 2024 but took a 'U-turn' in October to explore his options. Despite his decommitment, the Bulldogs are still in the hunt to land the talented athlete.

Kirby Smart, the Bulldogs' coach, visited Curtis' house in Nashville to meet the quarterback and his family. The Bulldogs seem to be putting all their efforts into acquiring the quarterback, as Smart's visit came on the back of another visit from the program's offensive coordinator, Mike Bobo.

Curtis is also set to visit the Athens-based school in June this year. Smart and company hope Curtis will reconsider the Bulldogs and eventually sign with them. Georgia's class of 2026 is 17th in the country, as they have landed commitments from five athletes.

Curtis led his team to a 12-1 record en route to winning the Gatorade Tennessee Player of the Year award. He finished the season with 2,830 yards, 40 touchdowns and just three interceptions while completing 70.2% of his passes, as per MaxPreps. He also ended up with a quarterback rating of 141.5.

