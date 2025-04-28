WATCH: No. 1 ranked Baba Oladotun powers Team Durant 16U to overtime victory over Team Melo

Five-star sophomore Baba Oladotun was in top form on Saturday, leading Team Durant U16 to an overtime win over Team Melo at the Nike EYBL AAU tournamnent.

Ad

Acknowledging the 15-year-old prospect's brilliant display, Slam HS shared an Instagram post on Sunday highlighting his performance in the game. The post included video highlights of Oladotun from the thrilling contest.

Ad

Trending

In the video, the 6-foot-8 power forward is seen throwing down dunks, connecting seamlessly with his teammates, and coming up big with some clutch blocks. The post in question also included another video that showcased St. Frances Academy's 6-foot prospect Terrence Jones III in action for Team Melo.

Baba Oladotun, currently ranked No.1 in the ESPN class of 2027 rankings, just concluded his sophomore year at Blake High School in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Ad

He ended the season with an average of 22.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.8 steals per game, leading the Blake Bengals to a 23-2 season record and a first-place finish in the Maryland Section Montgomery County East Basketball league. The team also made it to the third round of the Class 3A state tournament.

Baba Oladotun was named to the MaxPreps Sophomore All-America Team, which also included Scottie Adkinson, Josh Leonard, Davion Thompson, and Jaylan Mitchell.

Ad

Kevin Durant showed up to watch Baba Oladotun at Nike EYBL

2X NBA champion Kevin Durant was present on Friday to watch five-star sophomore Baba Oladotun and his Nike EYBL team, Team Durant U16. The Phoenix Suns star even brought his mum, Wanda Durant, along to watch the game.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The NBA star and his mom were courtside cheering the team on throughout the course of the game. During the game, KD was also seen helping the coaching staff and addressing the players as well.

Ad

Of course, Oladotun gave a good account of himself under the watchful eyes of the NBA star, delivering 29 points to lead Team Durant to a 60-47 win. The 6-foot-8 power forward is gradually making a name for himself in the basketball world, drawing attention from scouts and different top college programs even as a sophomore.

Notably, Oladotun currently holds 25 college offers. This includes offers from top programs like USC, UCLA, Arkansas, Michigan, Kentucky, Louisville, and Maryland, among others.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inioluwa Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.



A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.



When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager. Know More