Watch: No. 1 ranked senior AJ Dybantsa puts up 23 points to win against The Fort

No. 1 ranked senior AJ Dybantsa delivered another brilliant performance on Friday, scoring 23 points, 10 rebounds and two assists to power Utah Prep to a commanding 79-50 victory against The Fort at the Grind Session Philadelphia.

Slam HS, via their Instagram page on Saturday, shared a highlight of Dybantsa’s performance in the game. The 6-foot-9 forward was seen dribbling through opponents, combining with teammates and slamming buckets.

AJ also showed quite impressive physical dominance in the video. At one point, he was holding the ball with his back to the defender and using his body to apply pressure. As he leaned in, the opponent lost balance and fell to the court, which allowed him to turn and sink the shot. He also made a couple of 3-pointers.

Dybantsa won the player of the game for his performance. 6-foot-7 power forward Jackson Rasmussen also contributed 12 points and eight rebounds to Utah Prep’s victory.

Utah Prep wrapped up its Grind Session run with another dominant 90-62 win over Huntington Expression Prep on Saturday. AJ also led the way, with 29 points and 12 rebounds, to earn the player of the game award.

No. 1-ranked AJ Dybantsa named finalist for the Naismith Boys High School Player of the Year Award.

The 10-men list for the Naismith Boys High School Player of the Year Award has been cut to the final five and the winner is said to be announced on March 7. No 1. Ranked prospect AJ Dybantsa was named one of the final five contestants for this prestigious award. He will be competing with other top-rated seniors, including Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, Nate Ament and Darius Acuff.

AJ Dybantsa has been in top form this season, averaging 21.5 points, 12.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. The BYU signee is no stranger to accolades, having won the 2022-23 Gatorade Massachusetts Player of the Year. With his strong performance this season, he’ll be hoping to add another major award to his résumé.

