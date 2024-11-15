WATCH: No. 1 WBB prospect Aaliyah Chavez had a standout display for Monterrey High at the Allen Hoopfest Tournament

Aaliyah Chavez is the most sought-after high school recruit in college basketball right now, and during the Allen Hoopfest tournament, she showed why. During their Nov. 14 game against Lake Highland, the No. 1 recruit from the Class of 2025 exploded for 45 points to lead her team to victory.

It was an 80-41 victory for the Monterey High School Lady Plainsmen, with Ambrosia Cole adding 11 points to the final tally.

Chavez showed her range on the court during that game, as seen in the video, hitting several 3-point shots, as well as showing her ability to drive to the basket.

Chavez, Cole and the rest of the Lady Plainsmen will be facing Allen High School next, on Nov. 15. They are the hosts of the Allen Hoopfest tournament.

The 5-foot-11 point guard averaged 37.8 points per game last season, as well as averaging 10.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3.5 steals. That 45-point performance against Lake Highland was not uncommon either, as she has scored over 50 points five times already. She is ranked No. 1 overall nationally, as well as in Texas and her position of point guard.

Several schools are already courting her, including LSU, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Texas Tech and UCLA. She recently visited UCLA, though she has remained uncommitted and has not yet revealed where she is going.

Aaliyah Chavez also had a dominating performance vs. Estacado High School

Before traveling to the Allen Hoopfest, the Monterey Lady Plainsmen had a home game against Estacado High School. It was yet another dominating outing for the team. As usual, Aaliyah Chavez and Ambrosia Cole led the charge.

This was a preseason game ahead of the actual high school basketball season, which begins next Tuesday for the Lady Plainsmen, who won it 93-33. The Estacado Matadors actually kept it close during the first quarter and defended the home team well, but everything changed during the second quarter.

The first quarter ended with a 15-10 score, but then, Monterey went on a run that led to them having a 45-15 lead at halftime. As many expected, it was Aaliyah Chavez and Ambrosia Cole who made the difference, with Chavez hitting seven 3-pointers at halftime. She finished with 47 points, 10 of which came from downtown.

Meanwhile, Cole had 32 points in the game, including scoring after Chavez made a one-handed full-court bounce pass to her, with the shot making the home crowd in attendance go wild.

