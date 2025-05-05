WATCH: Northwestern commit Jake West turns heads, makes opponent work overtime at the Ballislife All American Game

Jake West, the No. 3 player in Pennsylvania (as per On3's Industry Rankings), finished his high school basketball career and will head to the Northwestern Wildcats next season. The 6-foot-3 point guard was seen at the Ballislife All-American Game on Sunday.

West was on a scoring spree as he converted shots off the dribble, from mid-range and from behind the 3-point arc during the All-American Game. Some of his highlights were posted on Instagram by Ballislife:

"Jake West was gettin buckets ALL OVER the floor scoring at all three levels this weekend at the Ballislife All American Game 👀👀 @jakewestt3," the post was captioned.

Jake West, who's ranked 127th nationally and 16th in the point guard position, received interest from 12 programs across the nation. These included offers from Drexel Dragons, Pennsylvania Quakers, Mississippi State Bulldogs, West Virginia Mountaineers and Fairfield Stags, among others.

However, he signed for Northwestern on Oct. 15 last year after taking an unofficial visit to Penn State on June 27. He talked to Daily North Western before he made the decision:

"I just wanted the decision to be to meet all the requirements: amazing academic school, a great basketball program where they like to develop freshmen. I wanted to go somewhere I wanted to be for four years and have a family.”

West also spoke about his visit to the Wildcats:

“It was awesome. I think I really connected with the coaching staff and players, which is cool. I have good relationships with the players and it’s high level basketball, the Big 10. It’s an awesome opportunity.”

On3's Jamie Shaw commended Jake West's performance in the Nike EYBL Circuit last year:

“Jake West has had a good Spring playing with Team Final on Nike’s EYBL Circuit,” On3 national recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw wrote at the time.

“He is a connecting guard, able to act as a secondary initiator as well as a floor-spacing shot maker. What he showed throughout the weekend here was a very crafty handle with some breakdown abilities."

Jake West works with Player Development Coach Danny Cooper before start of his freshman season

The 6-foot-3 point guard was seen working out with Coach Danny Cooper. In an Instagram carousel posted on April 22 by Cooper, West was seen working on his shooting and other aspects of his game:

"@jakewestt3 in the lab getting ready for his Freshman Season at Northwestern! People will see next season why they shouldn’t have slept on him…" the post was captioned.

West will be joined by Tyler Kropp, Tre Singleton, Cade Bennerman and Phoenix Gill next season.

