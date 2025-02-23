No. 1-ranked sophomore Kaleena Smith has led Ontario Christian to the top spot in MaxPreps' rankings of high school teams in the country, and she showed why on Saturday. In a showdown between two non-graduating five-star guards, Smith and Ontario Christian took on No. 3-ranked junior Jerzy Robinson and Sierra Canyon on Saturday.

Kaleena Smith and her crew came out on top with a 62-52 win over the No. 7 Sierran Canyon Trail Blazers (per MaxPreps). While Robinson outscored her counterpart, dropping 24 points and 15 rebounds for a double-double, she struggled from the field and had to rely on going to the charity stripe. Smith wasn't far behind and had 21 points and 10 assists to notch a double-double of her own.

Ontario Christian led throughout the game and was never really threatened by the Trailblazers. The Knights led by as many as 13 points. The Trailblazers did cut down the lead to nine points with only four minutes remaining but they couldn't make a late run to stage a comeback.

Smith was ably supported by freshman star Tatianna Griffin who added 19 points and eight rebounds while Alanna Neale had 12 points.

Jerzy Robinson and Sierra Canyon coach Alicia Komaki spoke about the game after its conclusion. Robinson spoke about the challenge of facing Ontario Christian and said:

“They’re definitely physical. They’re the No. 1 seed so they came out ready to play. We have to match that the next time we see them.”

“The zone (defense) gave us problems,” Komaki said. “I think we played really bad. My team knows that. We just got lit up for 30 minutes after the game about how bad we played. Credit to them, you have to come into these games and just win and they won.”

Kaleena Smith set to take on Grace Knox and Etiwanda in the CIF Southern Section Open Division final

Kaleena Smith competes in The Overtime Select Championship Game at Overtime Elite Arena on September 15, 2024 - Source: Getty

Now that the pool stage of the 2025 CIF Southern Section Girls' Basketball has concluded, the top teams from Pool A and Pool B, Ontario Christian and Etiwanda are set to face off in the Open Division final on March 1. Kaleena Smith and the Knights will take on a familiar foe: Grace Knox and the Etiwanda Eagles.

Etiwanda survived in its game against Mater Dei on Saturday with a 63-60 win, which helped them secure a spot in the final against the Knights. The two teams met in November, and despite a 30-point performance for the Eagles from LSU commit Grace Knox, Ontario Christian won 74-66.

