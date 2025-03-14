The college football offseason has included a lot of major moves by a lot of schools all over the NCAA. Transfer portal and recruiting have been heating up and there doesn't seem to be a sign that will slow down soon, especially for the USC Trojans as they got a commitment from a four-star defensive lineman.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On Friday, it was reported by On3s Hayes Fawcett on X that four-star defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield out of Richardson High School in Texas, committed to USC. Choosing the Trojans over in-state schools like Texas A&M, Texas and SMU.

Richardson High School football head coach Kendrick Holloway talked about Winfield's commitment stating,

"He’s very athletic. The sky is the limit for him. Has a really great ball get off. That helps with timing and athleticism. He’s a guy we can move and play any position on the D-line. For us, he’s an interior guy, but he’s also athletic enough to play end.”

Ad

Winfield also talked to On3 about how he fares in USC's defensive scheme saying,

"I don’t believe I am a 0 (technique). I believe I am a 3 or a 1."

College football fans on social media reacted to On3's Hayes Fawcett's post about Winfield committing to USC with one fan saying,

"It's starting to look like USC runs the west coast. Watch out, Oregon fans!

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan wrote,

"Welcome to the Trojan Family, Jaimeon! Fight On!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

More comments continued as someone stated,

"If you're not going to Texas out of these teams you're not serious."

Expand Tweet

Ad

In addition to those comments, a fan reacted to the post saying,

Another comment read,

Also,

Jaimeon Winfield Recruiting Breakdown:

247sports rates Jaimeon Winfield as four-star recruit and ranks him as the number 9 player in Texas, 7th Defensive Lineman in the country and 66th player overall in the nation. He has over 30 offers from schools such as Alabama and Auburn but has committed to USC.

Ad

Winfield excels in stopping the run and uses strength and quickness to win 1on1 matchups against opposing offensive linemen. As a junior in 2024, Winfield totaled 45 tackles, 22 of which being Tackles For Loss, 25 quarterback pressurers, 8.5 sacks and a pair of blocked field goals.

USC recruiting Breakdown:

The USC Trojans currently have the No. 1-ranked 2026 football recruiting class, according to 247sports. The class has a total of fifteen commits that includes three, four and five-star prospects.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback