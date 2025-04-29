WATCH: Resurfaced clip shows Anthony Edwards predicting his pro-league future when in high school

Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards is enjoying a 3-1 lead over the four-time champion LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers. They will host them again on Friday for Game 5 of the NBA Playoffs. Furthermore, the three-time NBA All-Star predicted that he would be playing in the NBA in 2017.

The famous basketball page SportsCenter NEXT posted some highlights of Edwards' high school basketball career as he was seen performing a between-the-legs dunk and showing his impressive vertical ability. The 16-year-old Edwards also talked about his evolution and predicted his NBA future:

The reporter asked Edwards where he saw himself five years from now and this is what Anthony Edwards said:

"In the NBA, most definitely. I love it, I can't wait, I can't wait to get to that spot. I can't wait. I can do more than scoring, I can get my teammates involved, but if I can get the ball, I can score and then play defense," said Edwards.

He also talked about his high school basketball journey starting from the eighth grade:

"Eighth grade summer, I wasn't really known, came out, I wasn't really that good but I was athletic so I could dunk and I started dunking on people, people started to notice me," said Edwards. "Then, in my ninth-grade year, that's when I was able to dribble the ball and shoot. In my 10th grade year, I just went crazy, I was scoring 25-30 and then I started to get noticed, everybody, offers started coming in real quick."

Anthony Edwards was ranked in the second spot nationally in the Class of 2019. He finished his high school basketball career at Holy Spirit Preparatory School in his hometown, Atlanta, Georgia.ESPN rated him at the fourth spot, Rivals rated him at the third spot and 247Sports ranked him as the best player in the nation.

How good was Anthony Edwards in high school?

Anthony Edwards started his high school basketball career at Therrell High School in Atlanta. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard reclassified from the Class of 2019 to 2020, transferring to Holy Spirit Preparatory School.

He led his school to the Georgia Independent School Association (GISA) Class AAA state championship in March 2018. Furthermore, he reclassified again to go back to the Class of 2019. In his senior year, he led the school to the finals of GISA Class AAA, but they finished as the runners-up.

He averaged 29 points, nine rebounds and two assists per game in his senior year and was selected to play in the prestigious McDonald's All-American and the Jordan Brand Classic games.

