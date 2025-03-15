WATCH: South Carolina signee Eli Ellis scores an impressive bucket to seal OTE championship victory and get named the MVP 

Eli Ellis, the South Carolina signee, led his team, YNG Dreamerz, to their second win in the finals of the OTE Pokemon Playoffs against Meleek Thomas' City Reapers on Saturday. Ellis called the game with his buzzer-beater 3-pointer to win the contest 93-90, to go 2-0 up in the series.

Ad

The official Instagram page of Overtime Elite collaborated with Ellis and his team to post the game-winning shot by him:

Ad

Trending

"YOU COULDN’T WRITE A BETTER ENDING 🥹 @eliellis," the post was captioned.

Eli Ellis continued to display his scoring prowess in Game 2 as he finished the game with a double-double, scoring 32 points on 50.0% shooting, including 66.7% from beyond the arc. He also grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out four assists to win the game.

In Game 1 of the finals series, Ellis had 33 points, four assists and eight rebounds, going 5-of-12 from the field and 3-of-6 from the 3-point line in 36 minutes. In the Playoffs, the South Carolina signee is averaging 32.6 ppg, 4.1 apg, 5.0 rpg and 1.1 spg. He is also shooting 56.1% and 47.1% from the three-point line.

Ad

One of his best performances of the season came against RWE on Dec. 8, where he had 55 points on 46.7% shooting (52.9% from beyond the arc).

Eli Ellis, who is ranked at the 70th spot nationally, 21st in the shooting guard position and fourth in North Carolina, won the 2024-25 OTE MVP and 2025 OTE Finals MVP. In a video posted by OTE, Ellis shared a heartfelt message for his teammates:

Ad

"It's our legacy. It's our destiny, boys. It's our destiny," said Ellis as he was full of emotions.

Why did Eli Ellis choose South Carolina?

With offers on the table from top programs, including Ole Miss, Winthrop, Mississippi State and College of Charleston, among others, Eli Ellis chose to sign for the Gamecocks on Nov. 15, 2023.

He talked about his decision to On3:

Ad

“I chose South Carolina because my whole life I’ve been an underdog,” Ellis said. “That’s where I thrive and that’s when I’m my best. South Carolina are the underdogs and everybody loves an underdog. I also chose USC because of how much it reminded me of home. On my visit, it felt like I had to go there.

Ad

“They have a plan for me and their play style of shooting threes fits perfectly with my game. His players have this freedom and swagger that is fun to watch. I enjoy playing with that swag and freedom and look forward to in the future.”

Eli Ellis will be joined by EJ Walker, Grant Polk and Hayden Assemian at Lamont Paris' team next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback