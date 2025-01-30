WATCH: The Colony's Xavier Green gets his first game dunk and celebrates his 1000th career point after the game

Two-sport star Xavier Green from The Colony High School in Texas has breached the 1,000-point mark and even recorded his first dunk in a regular season game at the same time.

The point guard and wide receiver made the dunk against the Highland Park Scots on Tuesday and celebrated the career milestone, with that 1,000th point also being his first recorded dunk.

Soon after he scored that 1,000th point, the game was paused for him, as his teammates, family and friends joined him to celebrate the achievement. Play continued soon after, with the home crowd cheering Xavier Green on. The Colony Cougars defeated the Highland Park Scots 74-59.

During that game, the junior point guard, a three-star wide receiver in football, demonstrated his versatility by not only scoring with layups and 3-pointers but also dishing out slick passes to open teammates.

This was The Colony's fifth win in a row, with the school now 20-10 overall and 8-2 in The District, currently ranked third in the lead. The win also snaps Highland Park's eight-game winning streak, with the school's record going down to 23-5 and having its District record to 9-1.

While Xavier Green is considered a three-star prospect in football, being the No. 46 wide receiver in the Class of 2026 and the No. 38 in Texas by 247Sports, he remains unstarred and unrated as a basketball player by the same website.

ESPN has ranked him as a four-star point guard for basketball with a scout grade of 81.

Several schools have already given offers to junior Xavier Green

Xavier Green already has several Division I offers, though, like most dual-sport athletes, he may be looking for a school that would allow him to play both sports.

His football offers include Boston College, California, North Texas and Tulsa, while his basketball offers include Texas A&M, SMU and Southern Utah. As a junior, he is not expected to make his decision anytime soon, though he had previously spoken highly of Texas A&M, which may be allowing him to play both sports.

He is also on Kansas State's radar, with the Wildcats having watched him play in the summer and have already reached out to his high school and AAU coaches, even from back in 2023.

