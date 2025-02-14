WATCH: Tyran Stokes' Notre Dame manages a closely contested 71-68 victory over J Serra in the first round of the CIF Open Division

The CIF Southern Section open division high school basketball playoffs are underway, and Notre Dame started strong with a hard-fought 71-68 win over JSerra Catholic on Wednesday. Five-star prospect Tyran Stokes played a part in the victory, contributing seven points.

Ad

Ball is Life, via their Instagram page on Thursday, shared a brief highlight of the game, which also featured Stokes in action. The No. 1 ranked junior was seen making clutch plays, combining well with teammates, driving past defenders and finishing at the rim. His energy was also on full display as he celebrated each successful play that ended in a bucket.

Ad

Trending

Notre Dame's victory was a complete display of teamwork, but certain standout players like Junior shooting guard Zachary White and 6-foot-2 sophomore point guard NaVorrow Bowman were focal points. White ended the game with 17 points, while Bowman delivered 16. Senior point guard Lino Mark also contributed 11 points off the bench.

The Ball is Life's post, which also included highlights of the JSerra performance, spearheaded by 6-foot-7 Junior Brannon Martinsen, who delivered 17 points, and senior forward BJ Davis-Ray, who ended the game with 22 points.

Ad

With this victory, Notre Dame now has a 23-6 record this season. Their next CIF open division game comes against La Mirada on Friday. As for the Lions, they will also be facing Santa Margarita on Friday.

Louisville Leading the Race for Five-Star Junior Tyran Stokes' Commitment

According to On3 prediction, the Louisville Cardinals are currently ahead with a 66.8% chance in the race for Tyran Stokes's commitment. The No. 1 ranked junior already paid his official visit to the Cardinals in October 2024.

Stokes currently holds 25 offers, which include offers from top programs like Kentucky, Xavier, Alabama, Arizona State, Kansas, LSU, Texas and UCLA, among others. Kentucky and Xavier are the next favorites in the recruitment race but are far behind by 1.9% and 1.6% chances, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback