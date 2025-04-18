WATCH: UCLA signee Sienna Betts, Mia Pauldo and others share their take on replicating legendary box scores by Lisa Leslie, Cheryl Miller

Several top basketball prospects, including No. 1 power forward Sienna Betts, have shared their reactions to some of high school basketball’s most legendary box scores. Betts, Mia Pauldo, Aliyahna Morris, and others were asked which was the toughest to replicate between four incredible high school basketball box scores.
The box scores are Cheryl Miller's 1982 105-pointer, Lisa Leslie’s 1990 101-pointer in halftime, Epiphanny Prince’s 2006 113-pointers, and Kira Reynolds’ quintuple-double from January. Offering her take, Sienna Betts said:
“I think the hardest one is Kira Reynolds. I don't even know what to say. All of them have double digits. I think that's super impressive. Because, you know, dominated in every category she played. I think that's the most impressive.”
Pauldo’s pick was Epiphanny Prince. She said,
“That's hard!”
Cheryl Miller, a basketball hall-of-famer, scored 105 points against Norte Vista High School in 1982 while she was a senior at Riverside Polytechnic High School. It became the national record for points scored by a high school basketball player. A fellow hall-of-famer, Lisa Leslie tied the record in 1990, although four of her 105 points, all scored in the first half, were later voided.
The record was eventually shattered in 2006 by former WNBA champion Epiphanny Prince who scored 113 points for New York’s Murry Bergtraum. Meanwhile, Purdue signee and South Bend Washington (Indiana) senior Kira Reynolds, recorded the incredible feat of a quintuple-double in January.
Reynolds scored 14 points, grabbed 18 rebounds, gave out 12 assists, made 11 steals, and 10 blocks as Washington South Bend beat New Prairie 85-12.
Sienna Betts ends high school career with an incredible run
Sienna Betts’ amazing run continued earlier this week at the 2025 Women's Nike Hoop Summit. She led the USA to a 90-78 victory against the World Select Team with a total of 16 points, nine rebounds, and five steals.
On Apr. 1, she dropped an MVP performance at the McDonald's All-American Girls Game, leading the West Team to a 104-82 victory over the East. She scored 16 points along with seven rebounds and two assists. She was presented the MVP award by New York Liberty star, Breanna Stewart.
A month prior, Sienna Betts had led her school, Grandview High School in Aurora, Colorado, to a state title. She led the team with 21 points, 16 rebounds, five assists, three steals, and one block in the championship game. It was Grandview's fifth state title since 2017.