WATCH: UCLA signee Sienna Betts, Mia Pauldo and others share their take on replicating legendary box scores by Lisa Leslie, Cheryl Miller

Several top basketball prospects, including No. 1 power forward Sienna Betts, have shared their reactions to some of high school basketball’s most legendary box scores. Betts, Mia Pauldo, Aliyahna Morris, and others were asked which was the toughest to replicate between four incredible high school basketball box scores.

The box scores are Cheryl Miller's 1982 105-pointer, Lisa Leslie’s 1990 101-pointer in halftime, Epiphanny Prince’s 2006 113-pointers, and Kira Reynolds’ quintuple-double from January. Offering her take, Sienna Betts said:

“I think the hardest one is Kira Reynolds. I don't even know what to say. All of them have double digits. I think that's super impressive. Because, you know, dominated in every category she played. I think that's the most impressive.”

Pauldo’s pick was Epiphanny Prince. She said,

“That's hard!”

Cheryl Miller, a basketball hall-of-famer, scored 105 points against Norte Vista High School in 1982 while she was a senior at Riverside Polytechnic High School. It became the national record for points scored by a high school basketball player. A fellow hall-of-famer, Lisa Leslie tied the record in 1990, although four of her 105 points, all scored in the first half, were later voided.

The record was eventually shattered in 2006 by former WNBA champion Epiphanny Prince who scored 113 points for New York’s Murry Bergtraum. Meanwhile, Purdue signee and South Bend Washington (Indiana) senior Kira Reynolds, recorded the incredible feat of a quintuple-double in January.

Reynolds scored 14 points, grabbed 18 rebounds, gave out 12 assists, made 11 steals, and 10 blocks as Washington South Bend beat New Prairie 85-12.

Sienna Betts ends high school career with an incredible run

Sienna Betts’ amazing run continued earlier this week at the 2025 Women's Nike Hoop Summit. She led the USA to a 90-78 victory against the World Select Team with a total of 16 points, nine rebounds, and five steals.

On Apr. 1, she dropped an MVP performance at the McDonald's All-American Girls Game, leading the West Team to a 104-82 victory over the East. She scored 16 points along with seven rebounds and two assists. She was presented the MVP award by New York Liberty star, Breanna Stewart.

A month prior, Sienna Betts had led her school, Grandview High School in Aurora, Colorado, to a state title. She led the team with 21 points, 16 rebounds, five assists, three steals, and one block in the championship game. It was Grandview's fifth state title since 2017.

About the author Kayode Akinwumi Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.



While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.



When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In." Know More