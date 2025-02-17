WATCH: UConn commit Darius Adams leaves an impression vs. Don Bosco on his senior night

Darius Adams, the No. 18 recruit in the 2025 Class, committed to the UConn Huskies on Sept. 30. The Manchester, New Jersey, native will join Dan Hurley's team next season and continues to display some impressive performances for La Lumiere School in La Porte, Indiana.

Adams helped the Lakers grab a 64-55 victory against Don Bosco on Saturday on his senior night. The 6-foot-5 senior led the team with 21 points, scoring nine in the first quarter. Melvin Bell Jr. finished with 15 points, while Jalen Haralson and Anton Strelnikov both had eight points.

"SLAM HS" on Instagram posted some highlights of the four-star shooting guard showing off his impressive dribbling skills to drop the defenders and create space for an open shot. Apart from stellar shooting, Adams displayed outstanding footwork to convert his shots in the paint.

"UConn commit Darius Adams was handing out buckets on senior night at LaLu 🪣🔥 @inc.tapes," the post was captioned.

Adams, who ranks eighth in the shooting guard position and second in Indiana, received interest from 25 programs. These included Virginia, Seton Hall, Nebraska, Florida State, Rutgers, Syracuse, Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, Michigan State and Notre Dame.

Furthermore, the shooting guard also took official visits to NC State on June 6, Tennessee on Sept. 13, UConn on Sept. 18 and Michigan State on Sept. 20.

He also took unofficial visits to Indiana on Sept. 2, Notre Dame on Sept. 15, Michigan State on Sept. 16 and Tennessee on Sept. 30 in 2023. In 2024, he took unofficial visits to Michigan State on Feb. 25 and UConn on June 28.

La Lumiere coach Pat Holmes on Darius Adams

La Lumiere Lakers coach Pat Holmes was full of praise for Adams recently. While talking with ESPN in September, Holmes described Adams as a three-level scorer.

"Darius is a high-level guard who impacts the game in a variety of ways," Holmes said. "A true three-level scorer, Darius has the ability to score off the bounce and off the catch. His scoring prowess and shot creation does a great job of setting up his opportunities to facilitate for teammates."

Holmes also commended Adams' defensive abilities and his toughness:

"Defensively, Darius will compete with the best of them. He has an edge and toughness to his game that translates to every level of basketball, and I think it's why teammates love playing with him."

The UConn Huskies have signed four players from the Class of 2025, including Darius Adams, five-star shooting guard Braylon Mullins, four-star center Eric Reibe and three-star small forward Jacob Furphy.

