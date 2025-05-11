WATCH: USC Aiken commit Johnniyus Sharpe tricks his opponents at the Josh Level Classic

South Carolina Aiken commit Johnniyus Sharpe played in the Josh Level Classic, which took place on Saturday at Grimsley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina. The 6-foot-3 guard represented Team Joe in the game and had an impressive performance. However, it was his rather playful antics during the game that have been making the rounds on social media.

On Sunday, Slam_HS shared the clip that showed Sharpe walking up to an opponent as if to offer a handshake, only to pull his hand back at the last second, with the opponent coincidentally doing the same. Later in the clip, Sharpe struck a midgame pose next to another player after spotting a fan trying to take a picture.

The Josh Level Classic was established in 2014 in honor of Josh Level, a promising basketball prospect who collapsed during a game and died shortly thereafter. This year, Team Tree defeated Sharpe's team, Team Joe, 138-135.

The game also featured other highly rated prospects, including Jackson Keith, Isaiah Whitsett, Kaden Magwood, Isaiah Dennis, Zymicah Wilkins, Jyi Dawkins, Ricky Moore Jr. and Kenny Miller. The event also featured a girls game as well as a dunk contest.

Johnniyus Sharpe was the MVP in the Reidsville state championship win.

USC Aiken commit Johnniyus Sharpe concluded his high school senior basketball career this season, and he did that on a high note. The guard led Reidsville High School (31-0) to the NCHSAA state championship. In the championship game against Northwood, Sharpe earned the MVP award after totaling 17 points, three rebounds and two assists to lead the Rams to a 71-54 victory.

Sharpe also led the team to a first-place finish in the North Carolina Section 2A Mid-State Basketball league, with a 12-0 record.

Remarkably, the achievements were an exact repeat of last year's success, when Reidsville (29-0) also went undefeated and captured both the league title and the state championship.

Johnniyus Sharpe ended this season averaging 20.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 2.0 steals per game. Throughout his four years at Reidsville, he played in 107 games and averaged 19.5 ppg, 4.4 rpg, and 2.7 apg.

He is now set to join the University of South Carolina Aiken, where he will play next season.

