Watch: USC signee Jazzy Davidson drops 36 points to send high school to state championships

Five-star USC signee Jazzy Davidson was in her element on Friday, delivering 36 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and four steals to power Clackamas High School to a 77-57 victory over Jefferson at the Class 6A semifinals game. The Cavaliers now advance to the state final against Tualatin.

Ad

Overtime Select, via their official Instagram page on Friday, shared a post that highlights Davidson's performance in the semifinal game. In the video, the No. 3-ranked prospect is seen continually sinking in buckets, driving through opponents, combining seamlessly with teammates and also scoring 3-pointers.

Ad

Trending

Davidson scored a total of three 3-pointers in the game and also scored 13 of 20 free throws. Clackamas' 5-foot-9 shooting guard Sara Barhoum, who is an Oregon signee, also contributed 25 points to the victory, which included 12 free throws.

Speaking on both Davidson and Sara's performance in the game, Clackamas Head coach Korey Landolt said:

"There's a lot of confidence that they had, and we had in them, to go do their thing. They did a great job still involving their team."

Ad

On the other end of the court, Jefferson senior guard Chauncey Andersen ended the game with a team-high 14 points.

USC Signee Jazzy Davidson named Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year

Five-star USC signee Jazzy Davidson has, without a doubt, put together an impressive high school basketball career. The No. 3-ranked prospect has consistently been one of the best players in the country and arguably the best in the state of Oregon. She has now won Gatorade Oregon Player of the Year for the fourth time in a row.

Ad

Davidson's stellar season has earned her significant recoginitions. She's one of the three finalists for the Gatorade National Player of the Year award and is also in the running for the MaxPreps Player of the Year award, set to be announced on April 8.

Davidson was also one of the five finalists of the Naismith Player of the Year award, which saw No. 1-ranked prospect Aaliyah Chavez emerge as the winner. As Jazzy Davidson concludes her high school basketball career, she prepares to join the USC Trojans for the next chapter at the collegiate level.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback