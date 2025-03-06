WATCH: Vikings HSS hooper Delton Prescott surprises fans with his performance at the State Championship game

Delton Prescott, the No. 87 recruit in the Class of 2027, according to On3's Industry Rankings, was the star of his team's recent match. He led his unit, Sunnyslope, to the Championship game of the 2025 AIA Boys Basketball State Championships (Arizona).

Prescott was on fire, taking his school to a 58-53 win against Millenium in the semifinal game on Wednesday. The Millennium defenders had no answer for him as he shuffled through the defense to convert tough layups and was also able to take his shots from beyond the arc. Highlights of his game were uploaded by the famous basketball page, Ballislife:

"10th grader Delton Prescott leads team to the State Championship game!! 🔥 @delton3prescott," the post was captioned.

Delton Prescott scored 23 points and senior Owen Hillis added 12 to the total. Coach Ray Portela talked about Hillis' game and importance in the team:

"We have one senior on the team and he's the guy," Sunnyslope coach Ray Portela said. "He's the one senior and he didn't want to go home. He's one of the best teammates in my 16 years (coaching Sunnyslope) we ever had. He's a great kid. He doesn't care about how much time he gets."

Millenium's path to the finals was not an easy one. The Vikings tipped off their tournament with a 66-38 win against Campo Verde on Feb. 19 to enter Round Two. There, they faced St. Mary's, grabbing a 64-60 win on Feb. 21, moving to the quarterfinals.

In the quarterfinals, they secured a 68-34 victory over Boulder Creek on Feb. 28, followed by their win against Millenium in the semifinals. The Vikings will now face the No. 7 recruit in the Class of 2025, Koa Peat and the Perry Pumas, on Saturday for the Championship Game.

Delton Prescott receives praise from basketball scout

Prescott, who is ranked at the 22nd spot in the point guard position and fifth in Arizona, in the Class of 2027, received some praise from Prep Hoops' Gregg Rosenberg after his impressive performance:

“Delton Prescott and Darius Wabbington were unbelievable … literally just took the game over. (Wabbington’s) such a versatile player. Plays almost like a guard … kind of funny to say at 6-10. He kept going against Cameron (Holmes).

The 5-foot-9 sophomore hails from Phoenix, Arizona. While there are no offers from any programs so far, Prescott still has two more years to decide on his collegiate career.

