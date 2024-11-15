WATCH: When 5-star QB Bryce Underwood took a dig at Michigan Wolverines when talking about his commitment to LSU

Bryce Underwood, five-star quarterback from the 2025 class, announced his commitment to the LSU Tigers on January 6, 2024. However, there has been a lot of buzz about his potential flip to Michigan. Sherrone Moore & Co. have had their eyes on him, hoping to snatch him from the jaws of the Tigers.

The five-star quarterback appeared on the Crain & Company podcast in March and took a dig at Michigan while sharing the reason for choosing the Tigers over other programs.

"Development at the quarterback position," Underwood said on the podcast when asked the reason behind choosing LSU. "As you go as far as like history and things, like, that was a big thing for me. Like for Michigan..."

Underwood took a subtle dig at the Wolverines by not saying anything after that, insinuating that they have a poor quarterback development program.

On the other hand, LSU has led two of its quarterbacks to the Heisman Trophy in the last five years, Joe Burrow in 2019 and Jayden Daniels last year.

Michigan rumored to offer $10.5 million NIL offer to Bryce Underwood

Bryce Underwood is still being courted by top teams from all over the country. However, one team in particular has made great efforts to flip the five-star prospect. The Michigan Wolverines are doing everything in their power to flip Underwood, including a rumored NIL offer of $10.5 million.

Underwood shared a post on his Instagram story on Thursday, claiming that the 6-foot-4 quarterback will decline the Wolverines' staggering NIL offer. On3's Pete Nakos revealed that the expected NIL deal for the five-star recruit was around $5 million.

At the moment, there has been no indication to suggest that Bryce Underwood will change his commitment. The five-star recruit chose the Tigers over top programs such as Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Alabama and Tennessee.

Underwood is ranked No. 1 in the country overall. He has had a phenomenal high school career, passing for 5,500 yards, 71 touchdowns, and just six interceptions while leading his Belleville Tigers to a record of 37-2.

