WATCH: Willie Burnett drops 20 points to lead West Oaks to an undefeated SIAA regular season

Willie Burnett, a Class of 2026 junior, led his team, West Oaks Academy (Orlando, FL) to a thrilling 86-67 win against the Southeastern Prep Academy National (Orlando, FL) on Tuesday. Burnett finished with 20 points to continue West Oaks' undefeated streak in the SIAA Regular Season.

Burnett displayed some crazy handles to create space from the opposition defender and sink shots from beyond the arc. Furthermore, the 6-foot-4 combo guard also showed some creative handles to score in the paint. His highlights were uploaded on Instagram by the famous basketball page Issa Bucket Productions:

"That 💩 Was Most Certainly Not Locked | Willie Burnett ( @wb32ez ) Proceeded To Drop A 20 Ball And Lead West Oaks To An Undefeated SIAA Regular Season 🔥," the caption of the post said.

With this win, West Oak improved its record to 14-0 in the Grind Session-Southeast Basketball. It is now in first place, above Hamilton Heights Christian Academy and The Rock National. Also, it marked Burnett's 11th win in a row where he has scored at least 16 points.

The team also has a 21-10 overall record and is currently on a four-game winning streak. It started with a 75-68 win against The Rock National on Jan. 28, for which Willie Burnett was selected as the Player of the Game.

Since then, West Oaks has defeated Balboa, Jordan Christian Prep and Southeastern Prep Academy National. Burnett has played a major part in these wins, scoring 41 points against Balboa, 26 points against Jordan Christian Prep and 21 points against SPAN.

This season, Wilie Burnett leads the West Oaks Academy in points per game (22.8) and ranks at the third spot in steals per game (0.9). He has played 31 matches so far and is posting averages of 22.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per contest.

Willie Burnett describes his style as a mixture of two NBA stars

During a conversation with 247Sports, Willie Burnett talked about his basketball beginnings, saying he started playing basketball at the age of three:

"I started playing when I was like three years old, my ball handling got good and then I started playing AAU and started getting better from there," said Burnett.

"My brother plays and is trying to go overseas right now, my sister played in college, my mom played D2 and my dad was a good player in high school."

He also described his basketball as a mixture of Kobe Bryant and Jamal Crawford:

"I would say I play like a Jamal Crawford and Kobe Bryant mix," he said.

Willie Burnett still has another year before he decides on his collegiate career.

