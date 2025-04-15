The top prospect of the 2026 class, Jackson Cantwell, has set a date to announce his college commitment. The five-star offensive tackle will announce his choice between Georgia, Miami, Oregon, and Ohio State on Apr. 30. He also moved his Oregon visit to the weekend before his commitment date.

Reactions from different sections of fans have trailed Cantwell’s scheduled visit and announcement.

“Chasing the bag. He's going to Oregon,” a fan wrote.

“That man is only about the money,” a fan wrote.

“That young man is an Oregon Duck,” another commented,

Meanwhile, one fan differed in opinion, stating:

“Hate to say it buuuut I'm nearly certain he's a Cane.”

“He is obviously a Dawg. Where elite O linemen are produced,” a fan wrote.

Cantwell had cut down his list of offers to just four schools, removing Missouri and Michigan, which had been in his top six. He was formerly scheduled for an official visit to Oregon this weekend. However, the visit is now rescheduled to the weekend of Apr. 26-27.

Explaining his Oregon visit in an On3 interview, he said,

“It’s an opportunity to check out Eugene one more time and to make sure Oregon is what I last remember it as. Also I haven’t seen a spring practice up there yet and seen a few other minor details, so it would be good to do so.”

Jackson Cantwell’s previous visits and thoughts on Miami

Jackson Cantwell has paid spring visits to all the other three schools in his top four. Miami made a particularly strong impression on him during his last visit, with the Canes trending as a strong favorite.

"I thought it was a great visit. I really enjoyed it," he said. "I enjoyed getting to continue to build relationships with all of the coaches there, continue getting to learn about the University and I had a blast doing that.

"Getting to watch practice and learn about what they do was really, really fun. I mean, just getting to learn about how they prepare you for life in general and the world outside of football.”

Jackson Cantwell is the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2026 class, per the On3 Industry Ranking. The elite prospect out of Nixa (MO) has a multi-sport background, with experience in shotput.

