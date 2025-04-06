No. 4-ranked 6-foot-9 forward Nate Ament is currently one of the two remaining top-20 prospects yet to commit to a college program. With his level of talent and performance, it's no surprise that schools and coaches are still pushing hard to land him.

Fans, different sports media personalities and even fellow high school players are chipping in, trying to convince him to join their respective colleges.

Four-star Kentucky signee Malachi Moreno spoke on his efforts to get Nate on the Kentucky team. According to him, he put in words in favor of the Wildcats and head coach Mark Pope, but ultimately, the decision is Ament's to make. Speaking to Kentucky Sports Radio, Moreno said:

"We definitely had a couple conversations. But, I mean, at the end of the day, it's his decision. It's about where he wants to find the best fit for himself. Hopefully it's in the big blue."

Ament and Moreno played together on the Boys East team at the McDonald's All-American Games on Tuesday. He ended the game with 12 points, while Moreno delivered nine points, five rebounds and two blocks. Team East ultimately lost the game 105-92.

So far, the Wildcats have recruited Moreno, as well as highly-rated point guards Jasper Johnson and Acaden Lewis. They are now aiming to add Nate Ament to their impressive roster.

No. 4-ranked prospect Nate Ament postpones commitment decision

Nate Ament, a five-star forward and one of the few top 100 prospects yet to commit, has postponed his college decision once again. He stated that he needs more time to ensure he's making the right choice. According to ESPN's Paul Biancardi, Ament said the following:

"I'm just not 100 percent yet. I want to take some extra time to be completely confident in my choice. I will connect with the people in my circle and will also be interested to see some transfer portal moves now that the tournament is coming to a close."

Ament is currently considering Duke, Tennessee, Kentucky, Arkansas and Louisville as his top five options.

