"We kill everybody that step on that court": Tennessee commits Mia and Mya Pauldo share a bold message ahead of tournament 

Tennessee signees Mia and Mya Pauldo are in their senior year at Morris Catholic High School. The sisters, who led their school to the 2025 NJSIAA Girls Basketball State Championships (New Jersey), are gearing up for the Throne High School Basketball National Championship Tournament.

Ad

The tournament tips off on Thursday and conclude on Saturday at American Dream in East Rutherford, N.J. The Pauldo sisters, in a video posted by the Instagram page of The Throne National Championship, talked about the tournament and their aspirations:

Ad

Trending

"Our freshman year, we felt like we had to hunt. You have to hunt to be able to be hunted, you know? So you got to put that work in. You got to be, you got to prove that, you know, you're the number one. And I feel like that's what we did. And we don't mind being hunted cause we kill everybody that step on the court with us every time. So it don't matter," said Mya Pauldo.

Ad

The Pauldo sisters seemed very confident on being asked if they were going to win:

"Yes. For sure. Worried? No, never. Get your popcorn ready."

The Pauldo sisters led the Crusaders to the championship with a 66-34 win against Pope John XXIII on March 10. After a bye in the first round, they secured a massive 101-22 victory against Paramus Catholic in the quarterfinal. In the semifinal, they beat DePaul Catholic 61-46.

Ad

The 5-foot-5 point guard Mya Pauldo played three seasons for the Crusaders and averaged 15.4 points, 5.4 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 3.6 steals per game. In her junior season, she played 28 games and averaged 14.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 4.5 apg, 2.9 spg and 0.1 bpg.

Mya Pauldo eager to play with her sister at Tennessee

The Pauldo sisters signed for the Volunteers on Nov. 7. Having played their high school career together, the sisters wanted to play college ball with each other.

Ad

Their top four schools included Illinois, Texas Tech, Penn State and Tennessee. Mya Pauldo told On3 about their decision to join the Vols:

“Obviously us playing together was a special part. But they also had a bigger platform than all the other colleges we were looking at. We thought it would be a better fit for our brand, because it will build our brand — and the numbers just fit.”

The Pauldo sisters will be joined by Deniya Prawl, Jaida Civil and Lauren Hurst next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback