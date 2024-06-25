"We like what Sherrone Moore is doing": Notre Dame commit Ivan Taylor compliments Michigan HC after recent visit

Ivan Taylor, a safety from Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange High, has been committed to Notre Dame, yet he hasn't shied away from exploring other options. In recent weeks, Taylor visited Alabama and then turned his attention to Michigan, where he received a warm welcome from new head coach Sherrone Moore.

Jim Harbaugh has been a phenomenal leader over the years, but Moore is also leaving no stone unturned to ensure a successful coaching transition. During his official visit to Michigan over the weekend, Taylor was notably impressed by Moore's vision and approach.

Moore initiated an in-depth discussion involving Ivan Taylor and his parents, as the recruit shared with On3:

“We like what he’s (Sherrone Moore) doing and how he’s building the program and the types of guys he brings in. It was a great conversation. We talked about how I felt and how things are going to go pushing forward about the situation.”

The new secondary coach, LaMar Morgan, has also played a big role in Taylor's recruitment. The combined efforts of Moore and Morgan have evidently made a strong impression on the Notre Dame commit, who praised the supportive and genuine nature of Michigan’s coaching team.

"Coach Moore has a good staff around him. Nobody has anything bad to say about Coach Moore because he’s a good guy and wants what’s best for the team.”

Moore's efforts are already bearing fruit, as evidenced by Michigan’s recent rise to No. 14 in the 2025 On3 Industry National Team Recruiting Rankings. This leap follows the verbal commitments of wide receiver Jacob Washington and linebacker Chase Taylor.

Ivan Taylor reaffirms his pledge to Notre Dame but keeps option open

Ivan Taylor has been committed to Notre Dame since December 1, but his recent official visit to Alabama sparked rumors that his commitment might be wavering. He took another trip to Notre Dame before heading to Michigan, allowing the Fighting Irish to solidify his commitment.

In an interview with Irish Breakdown, Taylor expressed his continued affinity for Notre Dame, saying:

“I like my fit with Notre Dame still. It’s just something I need to be sure of. I’m just taking everything slow and not trying to rush this process.”

During his latest visit, Ivan Taylor had the opportunity to interact with other committed players and participate in a photo shoot. He also enjoyed observing a team cookout, which provided him with a glimpse into the brotherhood and culture of the program.

More importantly, Taylor engaged in crucial discussions with the coaching staff.

"The conversations with the staff were all great," he said. "We got a chance to really talk about my situation and both understand it from the other's perspective. It’s something I believe I need to do for me and my family. It’s obviously a big decision and I’m evaluating all options.

"Their message to me was that this is home, and they all really want me to be a part of this."

Ivan Taylor’s recruitment process has been complicated by the departure of Chris O’Leary, his lead recruiter, who left Notre Dame for a job with Harbaugh. This change has led many to speculate that other programs may now have a better chance of swaying Taylor, but the prospect is seemingly happy with his pledge.