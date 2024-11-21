"We all have to move on": Colorado commit Julian Lewis opens up on taking a step into his college career

Julian Lewis, a four-star quarterback in the Class of 2025, is currently playing in his final season at the high school level. He will take a leap into the world of college football next year with the Colorado Buffaloes and will hope to be just as spectacular in Boulder as he was in Carrollton.

Lewis announced his commitment to the Buffs on Thursday after he de-committed from USC on Sunday. He chose Colorado over top programs such as Georgia and Auburn and is expected to take on Shedeur Sanders' position straight away next year.

However, the 6-foot-0 athlete will miss playing for his high school, especially in the locker room during game days and practices.

"Locker rooms after the game, locker rooms after Thursday morning practices. There’s a lot to miss about being around the guys," Lewis said, in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "But we all have to move on. Of course, I am going to come back here and see the younger guys that I might have moved away from in the 2026 class."

The four-star prospect has led the Carrollton Trojans to an unbeaten record of 11-0 this season. He has accumulated 2,842 yards, 40 touchdowns and just four interceptions this season while completing 77.8% of his pass attempts. He has a quarterback rating of 146.1.

Julian Lewis 'ready to get hit by a lot of grown men' at the college level next year

Julian Lewis will be the quarterback of the Colorado Buffaloes next year. He pledged his allegiance to the Deion Sanders-led side on Thursday and will be an instant starter for the Buffs.

The quarterback is excited to take on the challenge of college football and is looking forward to playing against 'grown men.'

"I’m looking forward to the competition level in college," Julian Lewis said, in an interview with ACJ. "It was like a, ‘I think it’s time to move on to the next level' ... That’s the thing, is getting ready to be hit by a lot of grown men that have been there for a while."

Lewis became Colorado's 11th commitment from the Class of 2025. His pledge will give a huge boost to the Buffaloes' otherwise poor recruiting class. Sanders and the company hope to land as many recruits as possible down the stretch to improve their roster for the future.

