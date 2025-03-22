"We're focused on Montverde or Dynamic Prep": USC Trojans signee Jerry Easter shares his thoughts on preparing for the 2025 Chipotle Nationals 

After a successful 22-8 season and winning the Nike EYBL Scholastic Conference Tournament, Jerry Easter and Link Academy secured their spot in the 2025 Chipotle High School National Championship tournament in Fishers, Indiana from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5.

Jerry Easter, who appeared in a YouTube video by Sports Stars of Tomorrow on Wednesday, talked about the Chipotle Nationals and the teams that could pose a threat to the Lions:

Senior producer of the show, Joe McCann pulled up the tournament bracket that showed No. 2 Link Academy qualified for the quarterfinals. They would face either No. 7 Montverde Academy or No. 10 Dynamic Prep. He also asked Jerry Easter's opinion on the bracket: (4:26 - 4:53)

"I feel good, I just feel we have to take one game at a time. We don't have to worry about getting to the championship. I mean we know we got what it takes to make it to the championship. But we're not going to worry about that, we're going to just worry about whatever team that we're facing that day and beating them each day."

"So I mean I just know that right now we're focused on Montverde or Dynamic Prep because we got the win in between that game and we're going to do a scouting report on both teams," said Easter.

Jerry Easter on his relationship with Eric Musselman

In an interview with ESPN, the 6-foot-4 combo guard talked about his relationship with head coach Eric Musselman and how the former Razorbacks coach tried to recruit him for Arkansas:

"I have a good relationship with Coach Muss and the staff," Easter told ESPN. "Coach was recruiting me when he was at Arkansas. I really enjoyed my visit.

"I went over to Coach's house, and that was special. He made me feel like family. Also, he included me when they prepared for their scrimmage against Gonzaga. I got to see how detailed he is and I thought that was great."

Jerry Easter, who ranks at the 39th spot nationally, second in the combo guard position, and in Missouri (as per On3), received offers from other top programs including Michigan State, Ohio State, SMU and Georgia Tech, among others.

Furthermore, he took official visits to Georgia Tech on Sep. 9, 2023, Oregon on Mar. 8, SMU on Sep. 21, Ohio State on Oct. 5, Vanderbilt on Oct. 10, and USC on Oct. 27, before he signed for the Trojans on Nov. 25.

Jerry Easter will now join Elzie Harrington and Alijah Arenas next season.

