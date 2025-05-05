"We’re going to win a national championship": Four-star RB Javian Osborne sends a strong message to Marcus Freeman following commitment

Four-star running back Javian Osborne committed to Notre Dame's 2026 class on Saturday. The Forney High School (Texas) standout chose Marcus Freeman's program over schools like Michigan, Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M.

Osborne’s addition brings the Fighting Irish's 2026 class to 14 commitments. Previously ranked No. 12 nationally, the class has jumped to No. 4, and Freeman is determined to keep the momentum going.

“Coach Freeman was fired up and said I had to help keep this recruiting class on track," Osborne said on Saturday, via Blue & Gold. "I told him that we’re going to win a national championship.”

Notre Dame's RB1, Jeremiyah Love, is projected to be one of the top prospects in the 2026 NFL draft. Osborne is expected to join the backfield rotation behind Kedren Young, Jadarian Price and Aneyas Williams, and he's putting his trust in Freeman for his development.

"He's a player's coach," Osborne said on Saturday, via Rivals. "He played football, he knows how to relate to the players, and people see that. He's a leader of men, and he breeds them into Notre Dame men. He's a great coach and even better person. When you have those types of people, you can't miss on opportunities like that."

As a junior in the 2024 season, Osborne averaged over 6.5 yards per carry, totaling 1,227 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns.

Javian Osborne opens up about his commitment to Notre Dame

For several months, Michigan was seen as the frontrunner in Javian Osborne's recruitment. He expressed his desire to pair with the nation's No. 1 running back, Savion Hiter, in the Wolverines' 2026 class.

However, things started to change after Osborne’s first visit to Notre Dame. His second and latest trip to South Bend was in April.

"I've heard a lot of people say it, but you have to go where your heart is," Osborne said on Saturday, via ESPN. "At the end of the day, all this NIL stuff, that can't help you when it's fourth-and-goal and you have to score. You have to want to be there. I fell in love with the school and the program."

Osborne is scheduled to make his third trip to Marcus Freeman's program for an official visit on the weekend of June 13-15. If he signs with the Fighting Irish in December, he will be their highest-ranked running back recruit since Chris Tyree in 2020.

