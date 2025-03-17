 "We both see a lot of the same things in Michigan": Ty Haywood’s addition inspires fellow 2026 class IOL target

Michigan’s 2025 recruiting class made waves on National Signing Day (Feb. 5) with the addition of five-star offensive tackle Ty Haywood. The former Alabama commit joined fellow five-star offensive tackle Andrew Babalola in the class. Haywood’s late commitment also adds momentum for another key target: four-star interior offensive lineman Zaden Krempin.

Krempin is one of the top targets for Sherrone Moore in Michigan's 2026 class. The elite player has already established a connection with Haywood.

"I'm really happy I ran into him," Krempin told 247Sports. "We both see a lot of the same things in Michigan."

Krempin is considered one of the most completed offensive line prospects the state has produced since Jake Matthews. He proved his dominance during the 2024 season as a junior by playing 650 snaps without allowing a sack.

Krempin is the No. 17 interior offensive lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 20 recruit in Texas, according to Rivals. If he commits to Michigan, he will join four-star interior offensive lineman Bear McWhorter in the 2026 class.

What Michigan must possess for Zaden Krempin's commitment?

Apart from Michigan, Zaden Krempin has received over 40 offers from top programs such as LSU, Texas, Oklahoma and SMU. Speaking with TigerNet this week, he said that his priority is finding a program where he can develop both as a player and as a person.

At Michigan, Krempin is being recruited by offensive line coach Grant Newsome. His positive experience during a summer visit suggests that the Wolverines are making a strong impression.

"Hard to say what the highlight was just real happy we made the trip," Krempin told Michigan Rivals in July 2024.

Krempin is visiting Sherrone Moore's program this week and gave the Wolverines another edge ahead of the trip.

“Michigan is really high on my list,” Krempin told Maize N Brew. “I’ve been very impressed. They have the best recruiters. They really know how to recruit guys. They’ve been really good to us since Day 1. Coach Moore cares about our relationship, and that matters to me.”

Krempin has scheduled his official visit to Michigan for the weekend of June 20.

