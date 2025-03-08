Miami has landed a significant addition to their 2026 recruiting class, securing a pledge from four-star cornerback Jaelen Waters on Friday. The Seffner (Fla.) Armwood standout, ranked No. 126 nationally and No. 15 among cornerbacks, previously committed to Florida before reopening his recruitment on Feb. 15. Waters had also been pledged to Florida State earlier in his recruitment.

Hurricanes fans wasted no time celebrating the win over their in-state rivals.

“We take what we want from UF,” one fan said,

While another added,

“Mario needs some real competition on the trail. Napier is no fun when it’s not a legacy.”

Here is how others reacted:

"Long time Florida fan here. I cannot believe we let him slip. I have lost all faith in our staff. I just smashed my 42 inch flat screen tv and the wife took the kids to her mother’s house. My life is over," a fan remarked

"Welcome to The U young man," another said

"Lmaooooo so after this being his 3rd commitment he finally done?," a fan quipped

His decision to join the Hurricanes comes after weeks of speculation and multiple visits to Miami, including two home games last season. He shares ties with 2025 Miami signees Kellen Wiley (linebacker) and Girard Pringle (running back), further strengthening his connection to the program.

“It just feels like home down here,” Waters said of his decision.

The timing of Waters’ flip aligns with Miami’s hiring of former Florida defensive backs coach Will Harris, a key figure in his recruitment. New cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge and secondary coach Harris played major roles in securing his commitment.

Head coach Mario Cristobal and defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman also made in-person visits during the January contact period, solidifying their pursuit.

Waters had previously acknowledged Miami’s persistent efforts, stating in January,

“Miami is right there,” Waters told On3 in January. “Florida and Miami are two home schools for me because I live in Florida. They’re always pushing for me. It is Miami, the coaches want me there and it is always great to be around the people at Miami.”

Miami strengthens secondary with Jaelen Waters as recruiting momentum builds

The Hurricanes, who previously signed two four-star defensive backs in the 2025 class, continue addressing a key position after also bringing in four cornerbacks via the transfer portal.

A major factor in Waters' decision was Miami’s recent hiring of former Florida defensive backs coach Will Harris. Waters described his bond with Harris as a “son/father relationship,” praising the coach for guiding him both on and off the field.

"Me and him have a son/father relationship. On and off the field, he lets me know what I need to do, right and wrong so. Me and him always talk. "I liked how hands-on they are. They actually go in the drill too. So it's not just me in the drill, they are in the drill too."

With Waters on board, Miami now has five commits in the 2026 cycle. He joins recent pledge Ben Congdon, a four-star offensive tackle, along with Jordan Campbell, Dereon Coleman and Camdin Portis, strengthening Miami’s foundation for the future.

