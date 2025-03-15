"We’ve talked a lot": Ohio State coaching staff heavily pursuing in-state OT after missing out on Adam Guthrie

Since stepping into the role of Ohio State's offensive line coach in 2022, Justin Frye has made a significant impact in recruiting and played a key role in developing transfer players into NFL draft prospects. However, his move to the Arizona Cardinals this year left a gap for the Buckeyes, which they later addressed by hiring Tyler Bowen.

Following Bowen's arrival, Ohio State was unable to secure a commitment from in-state offensive tackle Adam Guthrie, who instead chose Clemson over the defending national champions. While this was a tough setback, Bowen has also been focused on another top in-state offensive tackle: four-star prospect Sam Greer.

"We’ve talked a lot," Greer told On3 about his relationship with Bowen on Friday. "Just getting to know my family and stuff. He’s been getting to know my siblings, my parents, all them."

Bowen will have a chance to strengthen his relationship with Greer further on Monday when the offensive prospect visits Ohio State for spring practice. The 6-foot-8, 310-pound recruit was the second offensive lineman offered by Ryan Day’s staff in the 2026 recruiting cycle.

"Coach Day said he wanted to offer me based off my size and athleticism and wanted me to help be a recruiter as well," Greer told Eleven Warriors after receiving his offer.

Along with Ohio State, Greer has several visits lined up, including Michigan on March 22, Miami on March 29, Louisville on April 2, Tennessee on April 5, Florida on April 10, Florida State on April 11 and Wisconsin on April 22.

Ohio State is trending for Sam Greer's commitment

Sam Greer is expected to make a college decision sometime this summer, and Ohio State is the leader in the race. Earlier this month, On3’s Mick Walker predicted that Ryan Day’s program would ultimately land his commitment.

"Greer plans to take his recruitment into the summer but a successful spring visit, or two, to Ohio State may be enough to change his timeline," Walker wrote. "Ohio State has a large lead on the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine for Greer."

Greer is the No. 6 recruit in Ohio and the No. 21 offensive tackle in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. If he commits to Ohio State's 2026 class, he will be seen playing beside the nation's No. 1 wide receiver and five-star prospect, Chris Henry Jr. The Buckeyes have five committed players in the cycle, ranking No. 6 in the nation.

