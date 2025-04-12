"We all want to win": AJ Dybantsa, Sienna Betts and other U.S.A. Team stars hype each other up ahead of the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit

The Nike Hoops Summit is set to kick off on Saturday with five-star prospects like AJ Dybantsa, Sienna Betts, Aaliyah Chavez, Cayden Boozer and Nate Ament, among others, representing Team U.S.A.

In an Instagram video shared on Saturday by U.S.A. basketball, these Team U.S.A. stars have expressed their desire to win while acknowledging the opportunity to play alongside the lineup of fellow elite high school basketball talents.

Speaking on the game, five-star BYU signee AJ Dybantsa said the following:

"I mean, from our first couple of practices, I mean we matching really well together. A lot of these guys were on my gold medal team for the U16 and U17. So we are pretty familiar with each other. We sharing around, we're playing defense. I mean, we should be able to get the opportunity. We all wanna win, we all wanna represent U.S.A. very well."

On the girls' team, No. 2-ranked UCLA signee Sienna Betts shared her excitement about teaming up with fellow elite high school stars, describing them as all fun to play with. She said:

"I love Jazzy Davidson, Aaliyah Crumps, Emilee Skinner, Grace Knox, Zakiyah Johnson. They are all just such fun people."

No. 1-ranked WBB prospect Aaliyah Chavez reiterated that the team is made up of great players who'll dominate against Team World:

"We all have great players so we gonna dominate out there on the court "

Five-star Duke Signee Cameron Boozer, speaking on the game, describes it as a matchup between the best:

"One of the first times where the best high school prospects get to play the best international prospects of the same age," He said.

A total of 12 players for the boys' team and for the girls' team have been selected to represent Team U.S.A. against Team World, which also includes 12 players per team. Some of the players on Team World include Tajh Ariza, Kiyan Anthony, Tounde Yessofou, Lara Somfai, Bella Hines and Agot Makeer, among others.

The game is scheduled to kick off at the Moda Center in Portland at exactly 7:30 pm for the Women's game and 10 pm ET for the Men's game.

Five-Star BYU Signee AJ Dybantsa Drops to No. 2-Ranked Prospect of the 2025 Class

Five-star BYU signee AJ Dybantsa, who was previously ranked the No. 1 prospect in the 247Sports 2025 class ranking, has now dropped to second place. He was overtaken by five-star Kansas signee Darryn Peterson.

Dybantsa held the No. 1 spot following his reclassification to the 2025 class. Meanwhile, Peterson, previously ranked No. 3, swapped positions with five-star Duke signee Cameron Boozer in 247 Sports' latest rankings. The updated standings now place Dybantsa at No. 2 and Boozer at No. 3.

