"Welcome home brother": Michigan commit Bear McWhorter & fellow commits welcome Brady Smigiel to the Wolverines squad

Five-star quarterback Brady Smigiel committed to Michigan's 2026 class on Friday. The Newbury Park High School (California) standout chose Sherrone Moore's program over offers from schools like South Carolina, Oregon, Florida State and Notre Dame.

"All Glory to God - Go Blue!#committed," Smigiel posted on X.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound prospect now becomes the highest-ranked recruit in Michigan’s 2026 class. His commitment follows the February addition of four-star offensive lineman Bear McWhorter, who welcomed Smigiel warmly by commenting:

"Welcome home brother 〽️."

Michigan’s 2026 class also includes pledges from three-star cornerback Brody Jennings and wide receiver Jaylen Pile, who celebrated Smigiel’s announcement with Michigan’s signature emojis.

"〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️," Pile commented.

Just a few hours after Smigiel's announcement, Michigan also secured the commitment of three-star edge rusher Tariq Boney. The Wolverines now have five committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 26 in the nation.

Why did Brady Smigiel commit to Michigan?

Michigan was one of the top contenders for Brady Smigiel's commitment back in June before he chose Florida State. After Smigiel decommitted from the Seminoles in January, the Wolverines renewed their strong pursuit of him.

Smigiel's commitment to Michigan followed his visit to Ann Arbor last weekend for the Wolverines' spring game. Smigiel’s father, Joe, told On3:

“We have been all over the country and Michigan stands out with anyone in the country. The combination of academics and athletics is unmatched. Brady is a priority and they have made that clear."

Offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, who also recruited Smigiel while at North Carolina, led Michigan’s efforts in Smigiel's recruitment. Smigiel also has great confidence in Sherrone Moore’s potential.

"Michigan brings so much more than just football," Smigiel told The Michigan Insider. "Just with the degree that it comes with and the people that you're going to meet at Michigan is really special. And then I think Coach Moore is on the right track with his team. I think he's a really good leader, I think everybody plays for him, and I got to see that during the spring game."

Brady Smigiel is rated as a five-star prospect by Rivals, while On3 and 247Sports list him as a four-star recruit. He is the No. 5 quarterback in the 2026 class and the No. 23 recruit in the nation, according to Rivals.

