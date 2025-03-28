"Well deserved": No. 1 recruit AJ Dybantsa reacts to Koa Peat committing to Arizona & teaming up with Bryce James

The No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025, AJ Dybantsa, reacted to Koa Peat's commitment to the Arizona Wildcats. Peat will join the son of four-time NBA champ LeBron James, Bryce James, and four-star small forward Dwayne Aristode.

Peat made his decision official via a collaborated post on Instagram with Arizona Basketball on Wednesday. AJ Dybantsa shared the post on his IG story.

No. 1 recruit AJ Dybantsa reacts to Koa Peat committing to Arizona & teaming up with Bryce James (Image: IG/ Koa Peat)

"KPPPP!!!! Well deserved my dawg!" Dybantsa captioned his story.

"🐻⬇️😈 100% committed," Peat captioned his post.

Peat, who is ranked seventh nationally, fourth in the power forward position, and first in Arizona, made his decision after making official visits to Michigan on Sep. 9, Texas on Sep. 29, and North Carolina on Nov. 11 in 2023.

Last year, he also took official visits to Houston on Jun. 6, Arizona State on Aug. 30, Arizona on Oct. 5 and Baylor on Oct. 25. Furthermore, the 6-foot-9 power forward received interest from 34 colleges, according to On3.

These included Arizona State, Texas, Michigan, Kentucky, North Carolina and Arkansas offers. In a conversation with the publication, Peat talked about visiting the Wildcats during their game against Duke:

“Things are good with (Arizona). The last time I was down there, I think they played Duke. Even though they lost, it was great to see the fans. The environment was crazy,” Peat told On3’s Jamie Shaw in January.

Koa Peat shared his feelings about HC Tommy Lloyd

The McDonald's All-American was full of praise while talking about coach Tommy Lloyd in his conversation with On3. The forward also talked about the conversation he had with the coaches:

“And Coach (Tommy) Lloyd is a great coach. He tells me all the time how much he believes in me. They tell me they’ve never had a player like me, with my versatility. They say I would kind of fit in the Pelle Larsson role. Really, they throw a lot of names and clips at me, like Dalen Terry and some others.”

With Koa Peat also committed to the Wildcats, the only top-10 prospect in the 2025 class remains No. 4 player Nate Ament, who will announce his college decision on Apr. 1.

Both players are set to compete in the McDonald's All-American Game at Barclay's Arena on the same date as Ament's commitment.

