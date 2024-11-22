"What an earthquake": Josh Pate boldly states Bryce Underwood's Michigan flip as a devastating blow for Brian Kelly's LSU

The LSU Tigers lost the commitment of the country's best prospect, Bryce Underwood, on Thursday. The 6-foot-4 quarterback flipped his pledge to the Michigan Wolverines after verbally committing to the Tigers in January. It was a huge blow to the Brian Kelly-led side as they lost their quarterback for the future.

A lot of analysts and experts are giving their two cents on the situation in Baton Rouge. Although the Tigers have acquired talented players in this cycle, losing Underwood was a body blow. College football analyst Josh Pate likened Underwood's flip as an "earthquake" on his show.

"What an earthquake went off earlier today in the college football world of recruiting," Pate said on Josh Pate's College Football Show. "(LSU fans) are not happy about the way the season has gone, but everybody has put their stock into 'Yeah but.'

He further continued: "And the 'Yeah but' has been, 'Yeah, we're not going to the Playoff this year, but, we've got Bryce Underwood coming in,' and now you don't. And it's going to be an uncomfortable December if they don't fill that void, and I don't know how they do it."

Bryce Underwood's Michigan flip was mostly based on his $10.5 million NIL deal with the Wolverines. However, his de-commitment from LSU has left a huge hole for Brian Kelly and his men to fill as they enter the climax of the recruiting season.

Stephen A. Smith talks about Bryce Underwood's flip to Michigan

The LSU Tigers are having a difficult time as of late. Brian Kelly and company have lost their last three games and are currently 6-4. To add salt to their wounds, the Tigers just lost Bryce Underwood's commitment to the Michigan Wolverines.

The five-star quarterback and the No. 1 player in the Class of 2025 de-committed from LSU on Sunday and flipped his decision to Michigan on Thursday. It was a gut punch for the Baton Rouge-based program and ESPN analyst, Stephen A. Smith, believes that Kelly "is in a world of trouble" as a result of that.

"Let me say this, I think Brian Kelly is in a world of trouble at LSU," the analyst said on ESPN's 'First Take.' "We’ve seen them look like a shell of themselves ... And then to lose a top recruit ... You lost it to Sherrone Moore at Michigan ... And that is an indictment on Brian Kelly and what is happening at LSU."

LSU's Class of 2025 is currently ranked No. 6 in the country, as per 247Sports. The program is now left with only one five-star commit in Florida's DJ Pickett. The Tigers have landed 25 commitments so far from the class.

