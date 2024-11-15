What is elite USC QB commit Julian Lewis' NIL value? Exploring the high school football star's NIL valuation and deals

"Juju," aka Julian Lewis, the talented quarterback committed to USC, has become a standout figure for his athletic performance and his impressive NIL valuation. As of now, Lewis holds an On3 NIL valuation of $1.1 million, making him one of the most valued high school athletes in the NIL landscape.

The valuation places him second among high school athletes, only behind LSU commit Bryce Underwood. The key factors contributing to this number are his strong social media presence, which allows him to reach a wide audience, and his status as one of the most sought-after recruits in the 2025 class.

Represented by Athletes First and Network Athletics, he has secured partnerships with several major brands, including Leaf Trading Cards, Jaxxon men’s jewelry and Alo Yoga.

His partnership with Leaf Trading Cards alone is reportedly a six-figure deal. Further adding to his value, he has also teamed up with Cactus Jack, the brand owned by rapper Travis Scott, appearing in marketing materials for its "Jack Goes Back to College" collection.

"Shoot, money’s life," Lewis explained about his NIL success. "I’ve got to help provide for my family. I bought my first car. I bought my dad’s car. It’s definitely been a blessing to go through the process," he said during the On3 Elite Series event in May 2024.

Beyond the brands he’s already partnered with, Lewis also dreams of landing deals with iconic names like Nike and even Lamborghini. This way, he'll be following in the footsteps of college athletes who have signed similar partnerships.

"Everybody wants that Jordan, Nike, all that stuff, that’s smooth," he shared on Shedeur Sanders' 2Legendary podcast, pointing out that these partnerships are every young athlete's dream.

Julian Lewis' Colorado connections and commitment status

While Julian Lewis remains verbally committed to USC, he has maintained an open line to other schools, visiting Colorado three times this year.

Recently, he posted an Instagram story, “Headed Back 2 Boulder,” signaling ongoing interest. Although Colorado is pushing for a flip, Lewis told ESPN he’s “still locked in with USC.”

His appearance on "2Legendary" also hinted at the strong influence Shedeur Sanders could have, as they discussed Lewis’ goals and NIL opportunities. This further fueled speculation about his future.

Julian Lewis has also shown impressive dedication on the field, recently leading Carrollton (GA) to a 44-22 victory over Rome (GA) with 352 passing yards, five touchdowns and a rushing score.

In the 2023 season alone, he’s already thrown for 1,575 yards and 24 touchdowns across seven games, adding to his reputation as one of the top quarterbacks in high school.

Julian Lewis' continued visits to Colorado have raised eyebrows, especially with Shedeur Sanders’ influence and Colorado’s efforts to sway him.

