What happened to Alijah Arenas? USC commit reportedly involved in a car crash

Five-star recruit and USC Trojans commit Alijah Arenas was involved in a serious car accident on Thursday. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard was reportedly placed in a medically induced coma, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

"Five-star prospect and USC commit Alijah Arenas was involved in a serious car crash early Thursday morning, hospitalized and placed into an induced coma, sources tell ESPN. Arenas, 18, is the son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas," Charania posted on X (formerly Twitter).

According to TMZ, Arenas was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after he crashed his Tesla Cybertruck on Thursday morning. While the reason for the crash is unknown, TMZ's report stated that the emergency responders raced to the scene at 4:55 AM. Furthermore, everyone inside the car had made it out when the help arrived.

Son of the three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, Alijah is one of the very few players who retained their five-star status after reclassification.

Arenas, who was a part of the prestigious McDonald's All-American Game, was accompanied by other top prospects from his class, including the No. 1 recruit and BYU signee AJ Dybantsa and Kansas Jayhawks signee Darryn Peterson, leading their team to a 105-92 win against the East team on Apr. 2.

In his final season at Chatsworth, Arenas scored 29.3 points, grabbed six rebounds, dished out 3.3 assists, stole the ball 1.9 times and had 0.6 blocks per game. He led his school to a 26-9 overall record and a 9-1 record in the California Los Angeles City Section West Valley Basketball League.

Alijah Arenas was seen practicing at the USC Training Facility

In an Instagram reel posted on Thursday by the famous basketball page "TheHoopsPill," Alijah Arenas was seen working on his dribbling and shooting at the USC Trojans practice facility.

"Future Trojan Alijah Arenas seen working out at the USC Practice Facility 👀🏀 Predict Alijah’s Freshman Senior Line ⬇️ Lottery Pick? Let us know 👇 @alijah0arenas Via @zachjb5," the post was captioned.

Arenas received offers from plenty of top programs across the nation, including the UCLA Bruins, Arizona Wildcats, Alabama Crimson Tide and Washington Huskies, however, he committed to the Trojans on Jan. 30.

